The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has narrated how he survived a plane crash while giving a Thanksgiving at a church in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as seen in a trending video.

Wike's voice was captured in a viral video clip showing the inside of an aeroplane with its pilots speaking in the background of the alleged Wike's voice praying profusely.

Names of Wike's jet reportedly experienced engine failure

According to Tell Magazine, the incident involved a Bombardier Global Express 5000/6000 series jet, which is valued at N15 billion. It experienced the sudden failure of the engine at 34,000 feet.

The pilots were seen struggling to stabilise the aircraft as the alleged Wike's voice was invoking divine intervention. Some of the divine intervention words captured in the voice are: “Satan, you are a liar!”, “Father, Father! Oh, Jehovah”, “Blood of Jesus! Father, it is time to prove yourself!”, “Jesus, you are in charge!”, “Save my soul, save my soul, save my soul!”.

However, in a new video that emerged, the minister was seen in a church explaining that he had gone to the air force base in Port Harcourt to board a plane to Lagos because there was someone he had to see on that day.

When did Wike's jet experience engine failure?

Wike then disclosed that 15 minutes after boarding the airline, he heard an unfriendly sound, and he asked one of the air hostesses what the problem was. The air hostess told him there was nothing and went to meet the pilot. She returned to inform him that one of the plane's engines had been damaged.

He further disclosed that one of the pilots suggested that they had to return to Port Harcourt because their journey to Lagos was too far. Thus, he could not meet the person in Lagos as he had planned on that faithful day.

The minister also disclosed that he was in the aircraft with two of his friends when the incident happened, and the only thing one of them could say was that "I have not told my wife anything". However, the minister thanked God for landing safely.

Here is the video of the minister's testimony:

