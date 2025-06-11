Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is open to receiving the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, whenever he decides to switch.

Wike is the only member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

President Tinubu said with Wike, APC would continue to be in a joyous mood while the party’s rivals would continue to writhe in pain.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu stated this when he commissioned the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road).

The President also commissioned some other roads in Katampe District.

