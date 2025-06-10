Abia Commissioner Chukwumerije Survives Assassination Attempt, Photo, Video Surface
- Chaka Ikenna Chukwumerije, Abia state commissioner for lands, escaped death by a whisker following an attack by gunmen on Sunday, June 8
- Chukwumerije narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt while travelling from Okigwe in Imo state to Umuahia, Abia state
- In a statement, his brother, Dike Chukwumerije, disclosed that the commissioner's vehicle suddenly came under heavy gunfire
Umuahia, Abia state - Chaka Chukwumerije, the commissioner for lands and housing in Abia state, has narrowly escaped death.
As reported on Tuesday, June 10, by The Sun, the attack occurred on Sunday, June 8.
Daredevil gunmen opened fire on Chukwumerije's vehicle on the Okigwe axis of Enugu-Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.
He was said to be heading to Umuahia, the Abia state capital, when a vehicle that had been trailing them suddenly opened fire on them.
The Nation quoted Dike Chukwumerije, the commissioner's brother, as saying:
“Chaka has buried himself in his work. He’s been selfless, focused, and fully aligned with the reform-driven government of Alex Otti.
“Unfortunately, it is often people like him—committed to doing the right thing—who face the greatest threats in our system.”
Abia's Chukwumerije unscathed after attack
In the same vein, The Punch reported that Chukwumerije confirmed the gun attack. Three other individuals also survived the dangerous assault.
The commissioner narrated:
"To God be the glory, I just survived an attack on my way from Umunneochi (his country home) back to Umuahia. They rained bullets on our car. It was very close (to where I was sitting).
"Just immediately we passed Okigwe (Junction), on getting around Ezinnachi (in Imo state), we just noticed a car coming as if the front was blocked, applying one-way.
“We applied the brake to know what was happening. The next thing from the side, exactly where I was sitting, they opened fire on us. Thank God for our survival. We are back to Umuahia.”
Police speak on attack on Abia commissioner
Meanwhile, Danladi Isa, Abia police commissioner, confirmed the attack. Isa, however, said it happened at the Imo end of the expressway, which is the jurisdiction of their neighbouring state.
Legit.ng reports that the weekend’s attack in Imo was the latest violence in the region where separatist violence is common.
The controversial group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has been campaigning for the secession of southeastern Nigeria, where the majority of people belong to the Igbo ethnic group, has been constantly fingered. However, the group has consistently denied any responsibility for mindless attacks.
A picture and video of the attack on Chukwumerije can be viewed below:
Gunmen kill 18 in Imo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Imo state police command launched an investigation into the brutal killings of 18 people in Orsu local government area.
The attacks, which targeted several communities including Umukabia, Eziawa, Ihittenasa, Umuhu, Amaoku, and Amaebe, have shocked residents and drawn widespread condemnation.
The wicked killings took place following the annual Masqueraders' Day celebrations in Orsu, where locals gathered to mark the festive season.
