Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, ignited outrage online following his recent actions

The king had recently visited the first family, President Tinubu and his darling wife, after the Sallah celebration

On his way out with his followers, what he instructed them to do to the first lady of the country shocked online users

Nigerian social media users could not take their eyes off a fresh video of the First Lady of Nigeria, the Ooni of Ife, and his entourage that has been making the rounds online.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, had gone on a courtesy visit to the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife, Remi.

His visit took place during the Eid al-Adha (Ileya) holiday, where the leaders discussed issues concerning the development of the country.

However, on his way out, he was walked by Remi Tinubu, alongside his followers who had accompanied him. A new video captured the moment where the Ooni of Ife instructed his followers to lie flat on the ground in prostration to Remi Tinubu, including the Ijala chamter.

When it seemed like they were not flat enough, he raised his voice at them, prompting them to go lower. His actions made the clip swiftly circulate on social media, generating a buzz.

Many have noted that the king's actions were uncalled for and improper, while others had varying reactions to the video.

@idahosa_jr said:

"Respect is supposed to be earned and not forced 😢."

@lincolnofficial said:

"I reserve my comment out of respect and honor for our tribe and ancestral crown. "

@realhr___ said:

"Na this man una take dey compare Oba of Benin? Next time don't try that."

@ijoba_kizo said:

"If then leave this king with this woman behind the camera baba self go prostrate join… orisirisi 😂."

@official_phycthor_jr said:

"Omo poor people eyes da see oo 😢😢."

@art_by_odinakachukwu said:

"TRADITIONAL RULER ❌ POLITICAL APPOINTED RULER ✔️.......... Not just in Yoruba lands ooo e dey everywhere including igbo land."

@omorseebeauty said:

"Modern day slavery can never stop in Nigeria because a lot of people believe whatever their Oba tells them his right. We post daily content on God Bless Africa."

@mightyprayger__ said:

"Their is nothing wrong with this, all I can see is a man putting Sence in the people."

@dickson_20255 said:

"Home training is lost , everyone with pride , little children don't even care anymore they just shake your hands hmm Yoruba culture is gone 👏we all want to be English 😂."

@iamhelenking said:

"Do you know how much Federal Government is paying him, abi you think it's the villagers task money he used to marry 10 wives and open investment 😂😂😂."

Ooni of Ife performs for daughter on her 18th

Per a prebious report by Legit.ng, Ooni of Ife warmed the hearts of many online with the manner he celebrated his daughter Adewamiwa’s birthday.

The monarch earlier shared lovely images of his child to commemorate her new age with his followers online.

A new video surfaced online showing how the king and his cabinet celebrated the princess, triggering reactions online.

