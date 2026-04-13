The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has secured a new venue for its national convention in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The ADC national convention is set for Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Rainbow Event Centre in the Garki area of Abuja

ADC delegates and stakeholders from across the country are expected to attend the important national gathering ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced a new venue in the Federal Capital Territiry (FCT) for its national convention.

The ADC national convention is scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

According to the ADC, the convention would take place at the Rainbow Event Centre in Garki area of Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued via its official X handle @ADCNig, on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The ADC explained that the facility offers a central and accessible location for party’s delegates and stakeholders.

The national convention is expected draw delegates from across the country.

What is the ADC National Convention venue?

“Rainbow Event Center

Plot 1193A, Off Southern Parkway, Garki Area 8, Abuja.

Landmarks:

Located behind the FCDA/AGIS Building and in close proximity to the NTA Headquarters, Area 11.

Stay tuned for more updates.”

Nigerians react as ADC secures venue for convention

@obi_baby4life

APC will soon go and meet the owner but we are much prepared. Other Venues are on the ground.

@Jeskynblog

Will SE give the same votes to Obi as VP? Will Christian give same votes as VP? Will northerners give same vote to Obi as if he was atiku if Atiku is not on the ticket? Does Amaechi have any electoral value? Aside from NW, where else is ADC gaining converts?

@UltimateMinds24

"Proposed" when your convention is tomorrow. Lol

@tobasthetruth

This is beautiful The venue is behind Wike’s Office, ADC too get sense abeg

@girei_tambari

Tomorrow go sweet us and e go hurt them.

@Jeskynblog

Another fura de nunu convention loading. Be there

@Nwanne11Emman

ADC will deliver Nigeria

El-Rufai speaks on ADC national convention

Recall that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai appeared before the Kaduna State High Court as trial proceedings continued over fraud and abuse of office allegations.

El-Rufai was heard discussing the upcoming ADC national convention, signalling continued political involvement amid his trial .

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) pursued multiple charges against him as his bail hearing was fixed for April 14, 2026.

Supreme Court takes action on ADC crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court is set to hear the appeal filed by the David Mark-led faction of the ADC against Nafiu Bala's group of the opposition party.

In the appeal filed by the former Senate president, the factional ADC leader is asking the Supreme Court to grant an order to stay execution of the Court of Appeal's ruling on March 12, 2026.

Mark is also asking the Supreme Court for two more injunctions amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, particularly after INEC's action on the party.

Source: Legit.ng