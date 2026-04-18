Third-class Law Graduate Bags First Class from Law School, Celebrates Great Achievement
- A young man who graduated from the university with a third class in law celebrated his latest academic achievement
- He shared how he got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite finishing with a third-class from the university
- His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences
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A third-class law graduate celebrated upon graduating from the Nigerian Law School.
He shared that he bagged a first-class, despite finishing with a third-class from the university
See his tweet below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng