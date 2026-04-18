A young man who graduated from the university with a third class in law celebrated his latest academic achievement

He shared how he got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite finishing with a third-class from the university

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences

A third-class law graduate celebrated upon graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

He shared that he bagged a first-class, despite finishing with a third-class from the university

See his tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng