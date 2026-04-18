Tumi disclosed she personally funded Angel’s move to the U.S., covering all visa expenses and providing full financial support

Tumi alleged that the reality star abandoned their home to hang out with strangers from dating sites and individuals with serious criminal records

The estranged partner hinted that the couple rushed into marriage as a desperate measure to keep Angel in the country legally

BBNaija star Angel Smith’s former partner, Tumininu, has finally shared what truly led to the dramatic collapse of their widely publicised marriage barely two weeks after their wedding.

Their relationship unravelled after alleged leaked chats exposed deep cracks between the couple.

Now, in a lengthy statement shared on social media, Tumi has provided what she described as a full summary of events that led to their separation.

Tumi alleges that the reality star abandoned their home to hang out with strangers from dating sites. Photos: Angel Smith.

Source: Instagram

In her statement, Tumi disclosed that she sponsored Angel’s relocation to the United States and handled the visa expenses.

According to her, she also disclosed details of her past relationship before Angel moved in.

“I brought Angel to America and personally covered all the visa expenses. I was the one who asked her to move here,” she wrote.

She added that for three months, she supported the reality star financially while also taking care of domestic responsibilities.

“For three months, I supported her completely—financially and at home. I cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day, trying to make her comfortable,” she said.

However, she claimed the arrangement soon became one-sided.

Tumi alleges Angel left her for dating apps

Tumi alleged that instead of focusing on building a life together, Angel frequently left the house to spend time with people she met on a dating site.

She claimed the reality star would go out, return home, and still expect financial support.

“Instead of building a life together, she repeatedly left me at home to spend time with people she met on a dating site,” she wrote.

The situation reportedly worsened when she began to worry about Angel’s safety and associations.

According to Tumi, she became concerned after Angel allegedly began spending time with individuals she considered dangerous, including someone recently released from prison.

Perhaps the most shocking claim in Tumi’s statement was that the marriage itself was rushed due to legal concerns.

She alleged that after Angel nearly got into trouble, they decided to tie the knot quickly to help her remain in the country legally.

“Because of her legal situation, we rushed into marriage so she could stay in the country legally,” she said.

Tumi also described feeling disrespected and used, claiming she eventually reached her breaking point.

“I felt disrespected and used, like a maid in my own home, despite everything I was doing for her,” she added.

Divorce papers and final decision

Tumi disclosed that she eventually issued divorce papers after repeated attempts to resolve their issues failed.

She also clarified that she did not take Angel’s belongings, stating that some items remain with her while others have been moved elsewhere. According to her, the wedding ring was left behind when Angel moved out.

“At this point, I am stepping away completely. I have done more than enough,” she concluded.

The couple’s breakup, coming just weeks after their all-black wedding ceremony in the United States, has continued to dominate conversations online, with many observers closely watching for Angel’s response.

Read her post here:

Angel Ex-Partner Tumi Finally Shares Dirty Secrets Behind 2-Week Marriage Crash

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith and lover share prewedding shoot

Legit.ng also previously reported that Angel Smith shared the prewedding pictures and videos she took with her lover.

The former housemate flaunted her white wedding invite days earlier, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures Angel shared sparked even more hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng