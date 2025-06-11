Yoruba actress Aisha Lawal is still tending online following recent allegations about and MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leade accused the MC Oluomo of spending lavishly on the actress

In a new video the union leader buteressed more on his initial statements, which has left many talking online

Mr Istijaabah of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has sent a massage to actress Aisha Lawal following his recent allegations.

Legit.ng reported that Istijabah made a bold claim against Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, the president of the union and Yoruba actress Aisha Lawal.

Union leader addresses allegations agaisnt Aisha Lawal and MC Oluomo. Credit: @kingmcoluomo, @aisahlawal

Source: Instagram

Istijabah accused Oluomo of recklessly spending the union’s money on Nollywood actresses, alleging that many union members were pushed into financial crises just to meet the NURTW leader's demands. Istijabah also claimed that actress Aisha Lawal had a Toyota Venza he paid for during one of the union’s splurges.

In a new video, Istijaabah sent sent out his apology to Aisha Lawal. According to the chieftain there was a mix up somewhere and that the trolls were not meant for her.

He claimed that they have all settled within themselves, and teased plans to buy the actress a new Venza as reconciliation gift.

Listen to him talk below:

How netizens reacted to Aisha Lawal’s allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

talk_with_phoola said:

"When they see successful women ,they start bluffing rubbish . Anything to go viral ,,that court ,you are going there."

kazeemadegboyegakola said:

"Aishat lawal is reserved 💯✅. Sir, you will still do another video to tell us who collect venza."

damilolabanire said:

"Since it was mistake and mix up who then was the venza collector?"

exclusivetemmylorlarh said:

"Werey man no wan go prison 😂😂😂."

bravo_1207 said:

"Statement wey fit destroy her career, relationship. Okan yin onibale sir."

nursemahmud said:

"🔨🔨🔨 The fear of law, oga go buy her venza 2025."

biodun_amudat said:

"That means almost all that you have been telling us this while, about your former Boss, Oluomo were lies. Radarada 😂😂😂."

nikkies731 said:

"@biodun_amudat I’m telling u….. they lie for living."

bami2_3 said:

"Promise new venza? Does Aisha look like someone who cannot afford one? Igbonse kinkini leti awon gbegiri, bi oju ba kuro n be se okay Le kuro ni? Some people wey don believe nko? Agbaya ni yin sir."

durotimimariam said:

"Baba se e ti gba lawyer🙄."

missleemama said:

"I must collect the car 😂😂😂."

tobisempire said:

"If they don do and talk noncenze finish dem go con dey use god cover up . Set awon alhaji Alabosi."

sissy_funmi said:

"You lie oo! You must go court😂."

funmiobaadeyemy said:

"@aishalawal1, you disappointed we, your fans, for accepting this man apology 😂😂😂😂."

tiwahaircollections said:

"She want venza again o."

ravish_dish said:

"The fear of court is the beginning of wisdom."

adigun_unique said:

"As a man no Dey talk too much…."

fowooflagos said:

"Apology not accepted. Jejely we Dey on social media,u came up with the issue of venza now u are withdrawing ur statement it’s ok sha tell us who collected the venza. Ire o."

feranmi_omomummy123 said:

"Oloriburuku eda awon abani layo je,Abani loruko je agba ofo,agba oponu.Oloshi ara e ti awon omo e obirin ba ndoko kiri must all women be like them? Onijere. Cos you get issue with one person you wanna destroy another image and integrity? Awon eleribu gbogbo. Gbogbo obirin ko ni oniranu biti iya e,Some of us are working hard than some of you werey yi. Pls y'all should stop associate our success to MAN."

MC Oluomo addresses critics

Legit.ng also reported that Oluomo reacted to the shade thrown constantly at him by his critics.

The NURTW president was at an event when he addressed his critics. Also in the recording, he mentioned that his son, whom many have been referring to as Kudus, is also educated.

He stated that he had invested his money in his children's education and that they are currently abroad.

