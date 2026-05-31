Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been ratified as the Nigeria Democratic Congress' vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 elections

Kwankwaso praised the NDC's 'dedication to national unity and democratic leadership' during a political event

Kwankwaso expressed gratitude to NDC leaders for 'their visionary decision' ahead of the upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A top chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday morning, May 31, said he was “particularly humbled and deeply honoured” by his ratification as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, emerged as the running mate to Peter Obi.

Rabiu Kwankwaso says he is “deeply honoured” after emerging as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Writing on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kwankwaso commended the NDC for its “unwavering commitment to national unity, democratic consolidation, and purposeful leadership as we prepare for the 2027 elections.”

The 69-year-old influential northern leader tweeted:

"It was a profound honour to join fellow party members at the special affirmation ceremony of His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the Presidential Candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections.

"I am particularly humbled and deeply honoured by my ratification as the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate."

Kwankwaso added via X:

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, and all other leaders for this bold and visionary decision. It clearly reflects the NDC’s unwavering commitment to national unity, democratic consolidation, and purposeful leadership as we prepare for the 2027 elections."

Why Kwankwaso decided to work with Obi

Legit.ng reports that Obi commands a loyal support base, as does Kwankwaso.

Explaining why he decided to work with Obi, the former federal lawmaker stated that they will work together to tackle insecurity and "heal" Nigeria.

During an interview on Arise TV, Kwankwaso noted that northern leaders surveyed the political landscape and realised Obi was at the forefront of the alternatives capable of moving the country forward.

Peter Obi picks the NDC's presidential ticket for the 2027 election and confirms readiness to work with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Speaking on concerns about possible friction within the alliance, Kwankwaso insisted that political disagreements between principals and deputies were often caused by greed rather than structural problems.

The former Kano governor cited his experience as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and later governor of Kano state as evidence that political partnerships could survive pressure and remain stable, the Nigerian Tribune noted.

Read more on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”

The former New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

Source: Legit.ng