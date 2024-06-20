The Lagos chapter of the APC has been thrown into deep sorrow as a top member of their party passes away in Mecca

The party described the death of its former welfare secretary, Alhaja Ramota Bankole as unfortunate

The party's publicity secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Thursday, stressed that Bankole was a committed member of the APC’s state executive council

Makkah, Saudi Arabia - Alhaja Ramota Bankole, former welfare secretary of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is dead.

Lagos APC reacts to Bankole's death

According to reports making the rounds on Thursday, June 20, Bankole, one of the Lagos APC women leaders from Epe Division, died while performing Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Daily Trust reported that the party's publicity secretary in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday and disclosed that the late Bankole was a committed member of the party.

“Her death is most shocking and unfortunate. She was a committed and experienced party leader. The deceased was a proven mobiliser and inspiration for women participation in politics. May her precious soul in peace,” Oladejo said.

Also reacting, in a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of Epe local government, Surah Animashaun, said the deceased was hale and hearty before leaving the country for the Hajj pilgrimage.

As reported by The New Telegraph, she said:

“It is a sad day indeed as I received the news that she died in the Holy Land of Mecca while on holy pilgrimage.

“I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, APC members and the entire people of Epe on the unfortunate demise of our dear sister and mummy.”

Hajj 2024: Over 500 pilgrims die

In another report, over 500 pilgrims have lost their lives during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca amidst scorching temperatures, as reported by various press outlets and foreign ministries.

According to diplomats speaking to French news agency Agence France Presse (AFP) on Tuesday, at least 550 people have died during the hajj.

The majority of the fatalities, numbering 323, were Egyptians who succumbed to heat-related illnesses, as confirmed by two Arab diplomats.

