A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lawyer Jesutega Onokpasa, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent appointments.

Onokpasa alleged that Tinubu is prioritizing individuals who previously insulted him and the APC, leading to discontent within party ranks.

The APC chieftain registered his discontent during a program on Arise Television which was shared on X, on Monday, November 2.

Respect the party members, Onokpasa tells Tinubu

Onokpasa voiced his frustrations during an interview, stating that Tinubu’s actions undermined loyal party members who defended him during his campaign.

“If he stops this bizarre behaviour of insulting all of us in the party by giving appointments to people who insulted us, people who called him a drug baron, a drug dealer...

"What is the President trying to say? He’s justifying the statements these people made, while we were all defending him,” Onokpasa lamented.

He further warned that such actions could alienate core supporters:

“We are citizens, we are politicians, and we made you president. Respect us in this party, for God’s sake.”

Onokpasa expressed concerns saying that Tinubu’s choices could have repercussions in the next election cycle.

“I don’t see the logic in it other than Mr. President telling us, ‘To hell with you.’ Well, in 2027, we’ll tell him we don’t give a toss what he thinks. Two can play that game,” Onokpasa stated.

