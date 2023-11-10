Kogi state, northcentral Nigeria, will hold its governorship election on Saturday, November 11, 2023

A sad development occurred a day before the election in Lokoja, the state's capital, as an APC chieftain died suddenly

The APC chieftain, Dan'asabe Mohammed, is the chairperson of Lokoja local government council

Lokoja Kogi state - Dan'asabe Mohammed, the chairman of Lokoja local government council, is dead.

Muhammed was confirmed dead around 4:30 am, Friday, November 10, at a hospital in Lokoja, the state capital, Daily Trust reported.

Kogi: Family confirms Dan'asabe Mohammed's demise

The late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was rushed to the hospital after he slumped at his residence.

He was reportedly active at political meetings in preparation for Saturday, November 11 governorship election in the state.

A family source said he was rushed to Shifa Hospital, Lokoja, shortly after he collapsed in the house on Thursday night, November 9.

The source who does not want to be named said:

“Doctors confirmed him clinically dead around 4.30 am on Friday."

Sympathisers were seen trooping into his family house on Friday morning, November 10.

The deceased who will be buried later on Friday, November 10, is survived by his mother, wife, and children.

Danasabe Muhammed's death in Kogi: APC reacts

Talba Lakwaja, the public relations officer (PRO) of the APC in Lokoja, Kogi state, confirmed the sad incident in a statement.

He said:

“This is to notify the general public that the remains of the Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dasebe Mohammed, will be buried at Anguwan Kura burial ground 2 pm immediately after jummat prayer.

"The body will depart his family house at cantonment to Lokoja Central Mosque by 1:30 pm."

