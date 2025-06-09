In a resurfaced video, Prophet T.B. Joshua foretold unsettling developments following Nigeria’s election, warning of dark times ahead

The late televangelist cautioned that post-election scenarios would appear fearful to the ordinary eye, likening them to the approach of a storm

His prophecy has rekindled discussions about Nigeria’s political landscape, as many seek to interpret his words in light of recent events

In a resurfaced video, late Nigerian televangelist Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied turbulent times following the election that ushered in Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

His remarks, recorded prior to the polls, have sparked renewed interest in light of unfolding national events.

Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Election Prophecy Believed to Have Come to Pass Surfaces in Video. Photo credit: ScoanJohua/officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Prophet T.B. Joshua’s warning about post-election unrest

Speaking in a now-viral clip, the renowned preacher forewarned of troubling scenarios that would follow the conclusion of the electoral process.

He stressed that the post-election atmosphere would be marked by tension and uncertainty.

Fearful situations predicted after Tinubu’s election

In his words:

"After election, there will be situations on the ground. A lot of situation. To the ordinary eyes, it will look very very fearful. When the cloud is darker, it is about to rain. You see if it is about to rain, let him run. When the cloud is very, you see it is about to rain, then people will say let us starting running."

Joshua’s metaphorical reference to dark clouds symbolising impending challenges has led to speculation about its relevance to Nigeria’s current socio-political climate.

See the video below:

Public reaction to T.B. Joshua’s prophecy

The resurfaced prophecy has generated debate among Nigerians, with many interpreting it in different ways.

While some view it as an insightful foresight into current national difficulties, others argue that the preacher’s words are open to broad interpretation.

People’s reaction to the prophecy below:

@Aunti Angel said:

“When he was alive people didn't believe him,especially the Thomas's. Continue to R.I.P our papa.”

@folayan Abimbola 1111 wrote:

“Thank u pastor u spoke the truth but is a pity they don't believe u they taught u are scarmer not knowing u are Jesus.”

@Exon a reacted:

“This man words always come to pass and people criticize him why l ask.”

@I’m Treasure for God:

“A lot of people don't believe in senior pastor TV Joshua, they can see the prophecy has come to pass.”

@jayeyemi1234:

“I miss you a lot real man of God. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Video of TB Joshua predicting outcome of past AFCON final

Legit.ng earlier reported that a remarkable video from nine years ago has gone viral on TikTok, showing how the late TB Joshua accurately predicted the outcome of the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Zambia and Ivory Coast.

The video, which was recorded during a live service at his church, captured the moment the renowned pastor revealed what God reportedly showed him about the winner and the penalty shootout that would determine the fate of the match.

He also expressed his observation about the high level of anticipation and excitement of the fans across the continent for the historic game.

Source: Legit.ng