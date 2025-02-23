Did TB Joshua Kill Kolawole Olawuyi ‘After Revealing Secret’? Late Journalist’s Wife Speaks
- Abimbola Taiwo Olawuyi, widow of late Kolawole Olawuyi, has dismissed rumours that Prophet TB Joshua (deceased) has a hand in her husband's death
- In an interview seen by Legit.ng, Mrs Olawuyi said her husband died because it was his appointed time of death
- Mrs Olawuyi explained that there is no connection between an exposé on TB Joshua done by her spouse and the journalist's death
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ikotun, Lagos state - Abimbola Taiwo Olawuyi, widow of late Kolawole Olawuyi, has said Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the controversial Nigerian pastor who died in June 2021, was not responsible for her husband's death.
Legit.ng reports that Olawuyi, the managing director (MD) of Kolbims Communications, passed away on March 4, 2007, at a Lagos hospital aged 44.
The renowned broadcaster, until his death was the producer/presenter of “Nkan Nbe” on television and Irinkerindo on radio.
Although Olawuyi was not an everyday broadcaster, his programme exposed atrocities in the Nigerian society. The programme delved into various eerie and captivating topics, from witches, wizards, and destiny snatchers to mysterious objects in strange locations.
It also uncovered the dark underworld of kidnappers, ritualists, robbers, and notorious landlords known to harm their tenants.
Different reports have surfaced concerning the real cause of the Ibadan-born journalist's death.
His wife said he was ill for about a week, however, some people often circulate rumours, claiming that his death was a result of the TB Joshua investigation he did where Olawuyi disclosed that the pastor engages in occultic practices.
But speaking in a recent interview with Yoruba Tooto TV, monitored by Legit.ng, Mrs Olawuyi stated that her partner died a natural death.
She explained:
"He was in Radio Nigeria when he did the report on TB Joshua. And it was actually because of the TB Joshua report that he left Radio Nigeria.
"My husband was airing a programme on TB Joshua, but the cleric went to some bosses at Radio Nigeria, asking them to halt the broadcast. However, my husband said 'no'. So, he left Radio Nigeria because of TB Joshua's exposé. That was 1996, and he died in 2007. So, sincerely speaking, his death has nothing to do with TB Joshua nor with any story that he did in his journalism career"
Watch the full video below:
TB Joshua died on June 5, 2021, shortly after conducting a live broadcast. According to his wife Evelyn Joshua, he showed "no sign of illness" prior to his death. He was 57.
Multichoice removes TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Multichoice informed owners of Emmanuel TV as far back as August 2023 that the channel would be removed from its platforms if the viewership figures did not improve.
Mohbad's friend Prime Boy files lawsuit against late singer's mum for defamation: "N50m for damages"
Emmanuel TV, founded by TB Joshua, was finally discontinued after a final performance review.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.