Abimbola Taiwo Olawuyi, widow of late Kolawole Olawuyi, has dismissed rumours that Prophet TB Joshua (deceased) has a hand in her husband's death

In an interview seen by Legit.ng, Mrs Olawuyi said her husband died because it was his appointed time of death

Mrs Olawuyi explained that there is no connection between an exposé on TB Joshua done by her spouse and the journalist's death

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikotun, Lagos state - Abimbola Taiwo Olawuyi, widow of late Kolawole Olawuyi, has said Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the controversial Nigerian pastor who died in June 2021, was not responsible for her husband's death.

Legit.ng reports that Olawuyi, the managing director (MD) of Kolbims Communications, passed away on March 4, 2007, at a Lagos hospital aged 44.

Kolawole Olawuyi reported on TB Joshua's controversial evangelism. Photo credits: Oluwatosin Reallion Samuel, TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

The renowned broadcaster, until his death was the producer/presenter of “Nkan Nbe” on television and Irinkerindo on radio.

Although Olawuyi was not an everyday broadcaster, his programme exposed atrocities in the Nigerian society. The programme delved into various eerie and captivating topics, from witches, wizards, and destiny snatchers to mysterious objects in strange locations.

It also uncovered the dark underworld of kidnappers, ritualists, robbers, and notorious landlords known to harm their tenants.

Different reports have surfaced concerning the real cause of the Ibadan-born journalist's death.

His wife said he was ill for about a week, however, some people often circulate rumours, claiming that his death was a result of the TB Joshua investigation he did where Olawuyi disclosed that the pastor engages in occultic practices.

But speaking in a recent interview with Yoruba Tooto TV, monitored by Legit.ng, Mrs Olawuyi stated that her partner died a natural death.

She explained:

"He was in Radio Nigeria when he did the report on TB Joshua. And it was actually because of the TB Joshua report that he left Radio Nigeria.

"My husband was airing a programme on TB Joshua, but the cleric went to some bosses at Radio Nigeria, asking them to halt the broadcast. However, my husband said 'no'. So, he left Radio Nigeria because of TB Joshua's exposé. That was 1996, and he died in 2007. So, sincerely speaking, his death has nothing to do with TB Joshua nor with any story that he did in his journalism career"

Watch the full video below:

TB Joshua died on June 5, 2021, shortly after conducting a live broadcast. According to his wife Evelyn Joshua, he showed "no sign of illness" prior to his death. He was 57.

After his 1996 exposé on TB Joshua, Kolawole Olawuyi spoke again about the cleric in a viral 2001 publication. Photo credit: @FaddaZEUS

Source: Twitter

Multichoice removes TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Multichoice informed owners of Emmanuel TV as far back as August 2023 that the channel would be removed from its platforms if the viewership figures did not improve.

Emmanuel TV, founded by TB Joshua, was finally discontinued after a final performance review.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng