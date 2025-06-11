Pastor David Ibiyeomie had issued a stern threat to content creators who allegedly twist his words or criticise him

Tension is brewing in Nigeria’s religious and social media spaces as popular clerics and influencers go head-to-head over matters of faith and online criticism.

It all began when Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, boldly declared that he would arrest any blogger who speaks negatively about him or misrepresents his teachings.

The comment didn’t sit well with VeryDarkMan (VDM), a popular online activist known for dragging celebrities and institutions.

The activist took to social media, calling the pastor "fake" and accusing him of bullying free speech.

VDM said:

“You can’t claim to be a man of God and start threatening people because they criticize you,”

But the drama didn’t end there.

A Christian cleric, Evangelist Ukpa Light, has now entered the fray with a fiery response to VDM.

In a viral video making rounds online, he blasted the activist for meddling in sacred issues, claiming he lacks the spiritual authority to speak on matters of faith.

Evangelist Light stated:

“Yes, there are wrong practices in the church. But the fact that the lion has issues doesn’t mean the dogs should interfer"

He went further to discredit VDM’s moral standing, accusing him of once boasting about visiting herbalists and living a life contrary to Christian values.

He added:

“You live anyhow and want to talk on sacred matters? God forbid"

See the video below:

Nigerians react to the Pastor's comments on VDM

Social media users have been divided over the cleric’s stance. While some praised his boldness in defending the church, others accused him of gatekeeping religion and silencing critics.

@iam_jennie__:

“Evangelist Light didn’t lie. VDM always talks anyhow. Not everything is content abeg.”

@kelvinszn:

“So pastors can’t be questioned again? This is how they cover evil in the name of sacred!”

@mr_ozugo:

“VDM dey drag everybody and now e don jam God’s people. Let’s see how this ends.”

@tee_real_1:

“You be dog no dey near lion” got me. Evangelist Light didn’t come to joke!”

@bigbrendan_77:

“Whether VDM is right or wrong, no be only pastors get mouth. Everyone should be accountable!”

@adaeze_loveth:

“Ibiyeomie should focus on preaching love not threats. Arrest bloggers? Why?”

Ukpa Cleric describes VDM as a man with no morals, referencing his past claims of visiting herbalists. Photos: @theverydarkman/@envagelistukpalight/IG

