A video from 2012 has resurfaced on TikTok, revealing how TB Joshua correctly foretold the result of the AFCON final between Zambia and Ivory Coast

The renowned pastor said that God had revealed to him the winner and the penalty shootout that would decide the match

He also commented on the high anticipation and enthusiasm of the fans for the game which would eventually end in a penalty

A remarkable video from nine years ago has gone viral on TikTok, showing how TB Joshua accurately predicted the outcome of the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Zambia and Ivory Coast.

The video, which was recorded during a live service at his church, captured the moment the renowned pastor revealed what God had shown him about the winner and the penalty shootout that would determine the fate of the match.

TB Joshua correctly predicts AFCON. Photo credit: Twitter/@jandor_prime

Source: Twitter

He also expressed his observation on the high level of anticipation and excitement of the fans across the continent for the historic game.

The video has attracted a lot of attention and comments from TikTok users, who were amazed by the accuracy and specificity of TB Joshua’s prophecy.

Some of them also recalled how they watched the match and witnessed the fulfillment of his words.

Zambia won the 2012 AFCON trophy after beating Ivory Coast 8-7 on penalties, following a goalless draw in the regular time. It was their first and only AFCON title so far.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Africa Storyteller reacted:

“Weather we like it or not, TB Joshua was a great man of God. I am a Muslim, but I love this man may Almighty judge those witness accordingly.”

CEDI MEDIA HUB said:

“You speak about Moses and everything are you really a Muslim.”

Shakin wrote:

“Bro i love what u just said well done God will blesse u.”

User2187184575323 commented:

“I don't even know what to believe again.”

Prophet kakande:

“I love prophet TB Joshua no matter what JESUS is there to fight for all believers.”

Abrahamsylvester:

“I love this bro.”

Mary D Kaye:

“Thank you bro.”

Edwarddemba867:

“Rest in heaven TB Joshua.”

Lawrence Emo:

“Thank yoU very much ,may God bless you.”

Setho:

“Thank u very much my brother God bless you.”

Bunatariboro:

“God bless you.”

Matron D:

“Thank you , Prophet of our time citizen of heaven we love you.”

User317075515918:

“I know that day tb joshua prophecies for that can.”

User1548845055482:

“Praise the Lord Jesus.”

