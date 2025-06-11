The iconic Okoye brothers are in a messy legal battle as Peter accuses Jude of fraud, while Paul backs him

The singer pleads for peace, saying the rift could end in regret if not handled with maturity

D’banj believes national leaders can play a role in resolving the case, just like they’ve done in the past

Veteran Nigerian music star D’banj has finally spoken out on the ongoing feud between the legendary P-Square duo and their elder brother Jude Okoye, urging all parties to pursue peace and understanding.

In a trending interview with Adesope Live, D’banj reacted to the bitter family war, which recently took a legal turn, with Peter Okoye dragging Jude and his label, Northside Entertainment, to court over an alleged $1 million fraud.

The legal firestorm worsened when Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) defended Jude and accused Peter of being out to destroy their brother’s image.

D’banj issues warning to P-Square, names who can help end their fight. Photos: @dbanj/IG

Source: Instagram

Fans of the iconic Afrobeats group have since taken sides, leaving social media in a heated state of confusion and heartbreak.

But now, D’banj, who is no stranger to fame, family, and music industry drama, is pleading for calm and urging the government to step in if necessary.

D'banj said:

“The saga between Peter and Jude is a very sad one. When you want to fight, you only know the beginning… you don’t know the end.”

The "Oliver Twist" crooner revealed he recently flew with Peter and had an honest conversation with him.

He said the brothers could still find common ground, especially with the value of their music catalogue, which he described as “gold”.

He said:

“People have been trying to buy my catalogue for over 10 years, and I haven’t sold. P-Square’s catalogue is even bigger.”

D’banj went on to say that even if Peter, Paul, and Jude never work together again, they should reach a dignified agreement to protect their legacy.

Surprisingly, the music icon called on the Federal Government and respected industry figures to mediate the dispute.

He asked:

“When a bank once seized Jay Jay Okocha’s money, President Obasanjo personally intervened because of his service to the nation. Why can’t the same be done here?”

See the video here:

Reactions trail D’banj’s call for peace:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens

@iam_drexxy stated:

“D’banj spoke well abeg. P-Square no suppose dey fight like this, their music helped shape Naija sound!”

@queen_jayce wrote:

“Na wa o. So family matter don reach FG level? These brothers need to settle before it’s too late.”

@olu_wale9ja commented:

“Peter too dey stubborn sha. Why drag family for court? Talk things out like men nau.”

@nonny_blaq stated:

“D’banj just reminded them what’s at stake — that catalogue fit feed their grandchildren. Wisdom talk!”

@mercy_glow said:

“This life ehn… See brothers wey start from same room now using lawyer to talk. Smh. Reconciliation is key!”

@iamskidofficial:

“D’banj sef sabi talk. This one enter deep. Elders in the industry better act fast before this thing scatter totally.”

Dbanj honoured at Rema's concert

Rema left fans teary-eyed during his performance at London’s O2 Arena after he paused the show to honour Afrobeats legend, D’banj.

In a sold-out concert that saw thousands of fans screaming, the Raves and Roses singer surprised the audience by bringing D’banj on stage.

What followed was a deeply emotional tribute to the Kokomaster’s contribution to Afrobeats’ global success.

