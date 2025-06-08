FCT, Abuja - Lere Olayinka, media aide to Nyesom Wike, Nigeria's minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has once again tackled Reuben Abati, a popular broadcaster with Arise News.

On Sunday, June 8, Olayinka posted a past video of Abati on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, and said the latter and other staff of Arise News "ain't comfortable when they are served just a little of the soup they serve others for breakfast".

Legit.ng recalls that in the video, in November 2024, Abati reacted furiously to his colleague Ojy Okpe. Mixed reactions trailed Abati's furious reaction to his colleague on air at the time.

Backlash had trailed Abati’s commentary on land purchase in 'Igboland'.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, the broadcaster inferred that Igbos in Nigeria’s south-east region do not sell land to “outsiders".

On Friday, November 22, 2024, Abati's junior colleague, Okpe, revisited the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's comment and appeared to object to it. She said she was only fulfilling her journalistic obligation of presenting diverse viewpoints. Abati was having none of it, however.

He said:

“I was specific about what I said, I provided context. Nobody should tell me any nonsense."

Reacting to the seeming argument at the time, several X users posited that Abati was condescending to his colleague when his take on Igbos was 'questioned'.

Amid his ongoing feud with Arise News broadcasters, Olayinka brought back the video and wrote:

"Reuben Abati to his colleague on Arise News Morning Show:

"'Nobody should tell me any NONSENSE... You can't come and challenge me, if you try that, we will fight.'

"#ME:

"They ain't comfortable when they are served just a little of the soup they serve others for breakfast. @abati1990."

Olayinka vs Reuben Abati and Arise

Speaking on ‘The Morning Show’, an Arise Television breakfast programme, on Friday, June 6, 2025, Olayinka faulted Abati for his tirade against his principal, Wike.

Abati, a co-host of the programme, was not in the studio for the day’s edition of ‘The Morning Show’ when Olayinka came calling.

During an event organised to mark his 60th birthday, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation and ex-Rivers governor, said like millions of Nigerians, he is “hungry”.

Amaechi noted that with the help of the opposition, President Bola Tinubu can be removed from office in the 2027 election.

During a recent media chat, Wike took a swipe at Amaechi over the hunger remark, dismissing it as “politically-motivated”.

The FCT minister said Amaechi could not have been hungry for food after 20 in several political positions.

Subsequently, Abati tore into Wike for his criticism of Amaechi, adding that the FCT minister is being “disrespectful and rude” to those who played significant roles in his political career.

In a riposte to Abati on Friday, June 6, Olayinka clashed with Abati's colleague, Rufai Oseni. Olayinka did not spare the former presidential spokesperson too.

Lere Olayinka fires Dele Momodu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olayinka condemned the former spokesperson the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign in the 2023 general election, Dele Momodu.

Olayinka, in a tweet, quoted Momodu's statement accusing him of having dementia and that he forgot history so soon, questioning his age. He noted that he left Nigeria on July 25, 1995, and never returned until July 7, 1998.

