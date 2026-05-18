Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, has won the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Imo West Senatorial District primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

The governor emerged as the party's candidate in the senatorial primary of the APC that was held on Monday, May 18.

Governor Hope Uzodimma wins APC senatorial ticket Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Governor Uzodimma had previously served as the senator for Imo West between 2011 and 2019. He is seeking a return to the Red Chamber after completing his tenure as the governor of Imo state.

Channels TV reported that the governor's tenure is expected to end in January 2028.

Source: Legit.ng