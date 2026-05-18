Breaking: Uzodimma Wins APC Senatorial Ticket Amid Controversy
Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, has won the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Imo West Senatorial District primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.
The governor emerged as the party's candidate in the senatorial primary of the APC that was held on Monday, May 18.
Governor Uzodimma had previously served as the senator for Imo West between 2011 and 2019. He is seeking a return to the Red Chamber after completing his tenure as the governor of Imo state.
Channels TV reported that the governor's tenure is expected to end in January 2028.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng