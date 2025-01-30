FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's media aide Lere Olayinka has fired a shot at Dele Momodu, a defender of Atiku Abubakar, over an attack on his master

Dele Momodu in a tweet claimed that Wike was nowhere when he was using his Ovation Magazine to fight against the military in Nigeria

Reacting to Dele Momodu's bragging, Olayinka said that when the veteran journalist was studying Yoruba at the university, Wike was studying law at the same time

Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has fired back at the former spokesperson the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign in the 2023 general election, Dele Momodu.

Olayinka, in a tweet on Thursday, January 30, quoted Momodu's statement accusing him of having dementia and that he forgot history so soon, questioning his age. He noted that he left Nigeria on July 25, 1995, and never returned until July 7, 1998.

The veteran journalist claimed that he used his platform to fight for the military and risk everything for the country. He then asked, where was Nyesom Wike?

Reacting to the claim, the minister's aide noted that Wike was no part of those who fought against the dominance of the military in Nigeria's governance, but maintained that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer in the last election, was nowhere too. He then questioned why Momodu worked for Atiku, a former vice president and always defended him.

How Dele Momodu promoted military regime - Olayinka

Wike's aide then accused Momodu of using his platform to promote the military he claimed he was fighting against by publishing their mansions. According to Olayinka, Momodu used the military situation in Nigeria to escape to Europe and start his Ovation Magazine, one year later.

The minister's aide challenged the Ovation Magazine publisher if he did not publish the mansions of former Nigerian military leaders, including General Ibrahim Babangida and late General Sani Abacha. He then asked the journalist if that was the best way to fight the military.

Olayinka then concluded:

"Meanwhile, when you were reading Yoruba in the university, Wike was reading law. The difference is clear enough. Reason you werDele e always in Port Harcourt to use your Instagram Account to promote the same Wike when he was governor."

Why Dele Momodu is fighting Wike

Dele Momodu has been one of the critics of Wike following the loss of Atiku and the PDP to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 presidential election.

Wike has been accused of orchestrating the defeat of Atiku and the PDP in the presidential election following his and four other governors' support for Tinubu during the poll.

Dele Momodu speaks on Atiku's fate in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election has been placed in the hands of destiny and God.

Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of the PDP 2023 presidential campaign, emphasized the role of divine intervention in the political trajectory of the party's 2023 flagbearer.

Atiku has contested for Nigerian president six times and lost, but Momodu posited that there is no age limit in politics, citing the case of Joe Biden in the United States.

