Siraheem Okoya, the last son of billionaire businessman Chief Razaq Okoya is a trending topic on the internet

The content creator and influencer was spotted recently in Aso Rock as he posed in pictures with President Tinubu

As pictures from the grand meeting went viral, Nigerians were reminded of his alleged pending case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Siraheem Okoya, son of billionaire businessman Chief Razaq Okoya, founder of Eleganza Group, has ignited mixed reactions online following recent outing with his parents.

Nigerians were caught by surprise after pictures of the content creator went viral on Sunday afternoon, June 8, amid the Sallah celebration.

Siraheem Okoya triggers Nigerians with pictures of self and Tinubu. Credit: @siraheem, @ofiicialasiwajubat

In the trending clips, Siraheem posed with his billionaire father and mother alongside the president of the country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The three men donned sparkling white senator attires, and Mrs Okoye looked gorgeous in a peach floral iro and buba.

As the pictures went viral, Nigerians quickly remembered that the Okoya’s sons had pending case with the EFCC over alleged misuse of naira notes.

Reacting to the buzz online, a journalist identified as Eniboby weighed in on the growing conversation, saying:

“The young man on the far right was publicly invited by the EFCC for spraying naira notes. Not only did he not show up, he accompanied his wealthy parents to see the President. There are levels to this thing.”

Sharing the pictures online, Shade Okoya wrote:

"Celebrating Salah with His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The President Federal Republic Of Nigeria. #ShadeOkoy #Eid al-Adha."

See Okoya’s pictures below:

Nigerians react to Okoya’s pictures with Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rad.5140 said:

"By my prediction, Standing behind are the next governors of Ogun state and Lagos state.💯✌️."

tbellz07 said:

"When Tinubu said "If I need money, I will go to Okoya to take a loan", you thought he was playing abi? 😄."

bladzzz333 said:

"Even President Biden gave his son a Presidential pardon !!! Abeg free people in power - if you are in the same position you will do the same !!"

dose.of.kanyi_ said:

"If na you Dey him shoes,na same thing you go do."

son_of_akure said:

"Alexa play: “ Igi Imu Jina Sori “ by Oxlade. 😊."

calvin_iordye said:

"OKOYA and TOMPOLO. EFCC power no reach there😂😂."

young_and_useful.c said:

"You all should learn that you have to make it in life not complaining 😂 just make it in life."

sekkii20 said:

"When its your turn..hand your son so we can know you have integrity and high morals. Even abroad this things happen with the wealthy people."

dj_harblacker said:

"If e reach your turn, use your hand send your son go pr*son!"

mightyroyal1 said:

"May we make our children proud 🙏."

theokeijoseph said:

"ENSURE YOU’RE RICH!! THIS IS A WARNING."

okoyeagboma wrote:

"George Orwell’s 1984. All animals are equal but some are more equal than others."

josh_solange said:

"Some Rules are certainly for the poor 😂😂😂."

hazzywizzy said:

"Until you realize every force established by the govt has a sole purpose to keep the people grounded for the few wealthy to take dominion over. Every force!!!"

Daniel Regha reacts to Okoya's son's saga

Legit.ng had reported that the social media critic couldn't keep calm after an officer was arrested and the Okoya sons left alone.

The musician and his brother were sighted at an event, where they gave an officer of the law wades of cash to hold for them.

The police later arrested the officer who were seen in the video. Regha quoted the constitution and questioned the police about their move.

