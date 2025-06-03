Former presidential spokesperson Reuben Abati criticised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for being disrespectful and verbally attacking key political figures who aided his rise

Former presidential spokesperson Reuben Abati has cautioned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following Wike’s recent verbal attacks on key political figures.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Arise Television on Tuesday, June 3, Abati criticised Wike for being “disrespectful and rude” towards those who played pivotal roles in his political rise.

Reuben Abati, former presidential spokesperson reacted to the FCT minister Nyesom Wike's criticism of former governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Abati calls out Wike’s verbal attacks on political patrons

The criticism follows Wike’s dismissal of former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi’s comments on hunger as “politically motivated.”

Wike argued that Amaechi could not have experienced hunger after decades in political office.

Reacting, Abati accused Wike of recklessness and a character flaw he described as “hubris,” highlighting how Wike disparages those who supported him.

Abati recalled Wike’s previous insults toward Peter Odili, another former Rivers governor who helped Wike rise to power.

“He talks carelessly about his former bosses. I think he is disrespectful. This speaks to his character,” Abati said.

Abati suggests Wike may next insult President Tinubu

Pointing to a pattern of verbal abuse, Abati predicted that Wike’s next target could be President Tinubu.

He explained the political relationships between Wike and Amaechi, noting,

“Rotimi Amaechi is his boss in politics. When he was LGA chairman during Amaechi’s second term, it was Amaechi that helped him become LGA chairman. Subsequently, he became chief of staff to Amaechi, who recommended him to be minister of state for education.”

Abati further cited Wike’s disrespect towards Odili, recalling how Wike publicly declared that Odili did not qualify to be an elder despite Odili’s support in Wike’s governorship bid.

“There is no name he has not called Dr Peter Odili and his wife. He referred to Chief Olabode George as a ground rent debtor,” Abati added.

Abati points to signs of disloyalty towards Tinubu

Former presidential spokesperson and Arise TV journalist Reuben Abati has spoken out in reaction to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's remarks against ex-governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Abati also referred to Wike’s recent remarks on President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Wike suggested he might have given different advice had he been consulted earlier, a comment Abati interprets as disloyal.

“In that interview, he pointed out that if he had known that President Tinubu was going to declare a state of emergency in Rivers, he would have offered a different kind of advice. That is already a signal to President Tinubu to know that this man you are dealing with, his only interest is his own interests. President Tinubu should beware. Tomorrow he will abuse this same President Tinubu,” Abati warned.

