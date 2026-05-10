Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his wife Temi Otedola left many gushing wth a recent update about their life

The fashionista took to her social media account to talk about their marriage as she celebrated her late mum-in-law

The Banku crooner also made an emotional post about their union and thanked God for all he had done for them

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his wife, Temi Otedola, celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In a romantic Instagram post, Temi shared photos from their court wedding.

Fans gush over Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s romantic milestone. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The fashionista pointed out that it has been one year as Mrs A. She also wished her husband’s late mum a posthumous birthday.

“1 year as Mrs A & Happy Birthday to our most loved and missed mommy A”.

Mr Eazi, however, in a brief post on Elon Musk’s X, celebrated their anniversary. He expressed gratitude to God for one year with his wife.

He wrote:

“Thanking God for one year with this Gangsta. Happy anniversary, Iyawo Mi”.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola got massive criticism online after she opened up about how she and her husband, Mr Eaizi, settle disputes in their marriage.

Popular TikTok creator Adanna Africa joined the bandwagon to share her two cents about the fashionista's recent revelation.

Adanna argued that Temi Otedola should not have spoken publicly about private marital issues.

According to her, exposing such details can embarrass a partner and invite unnecessary public judgment.

In her words:

“Temi Otedola, I don't know why she dragged her husband's leg outside. Me, I don't understand all these content creators. I don't understand some of them. Everything is not content. Everything is not content. We don't care. We don't want to hear about your problems, your marital problems. We just like to respect you people and admire you people from a distance.

“Why are you bringing it out? It may seem like nothing, but it's a lot because now everybody's talking about it. It's just, you know, my timeline. Everybody's saying, you know, she talks about her husband sending her emails and sending her text messages when he's upset, not talking to her and all those types of things. I mean, why are you shaming your husband? As a woman, you're supposed to build your home. You're supposed to cover your home.

“You're supposed to protect your man. You're supposed to keep your money. You know, his shame should not be seen by people. But you're bringing him out. I don't care if he's from Lessons Learned. We're not interested. We just want to be seeing the beautiful part of your life. Do you understand? For him to write emails to you, that means maybe he's finding it hard to communicate with you. Maybe he tried talking in the past and it didn't go well with you. Maybe you reacted in a way or you gaslighted him or you're very hard to talk to. So you're missing the point. If he sent you an email, that means he's not happy about something. Focus on the content of the email. And then afterwards, you sit down as a wife. Yes, you should be humble as a wife. You calm down. It doesn't matter who came from the big family or who came from a family that is not that big. Calm down.”

Netizens react to Mr Eazi and Temi’s messages

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cuppymusic said:

"Ladies and gentlemen.. Mrs Ajibade! 🔥."

josevilla said:

"Congratulations!!! We love you."

hassanstarbg said:

"97% of women are in the wrong home Because of Money, while A lot of men are in the wrong marriages Because of Beauty, I love you both…. Congratulations❤️💍."

utonwa__linda__ said:

"A year already??? Was it not yesterday 😩😩😩."

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s anniversary sparks admiration online. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video showing off her cooking skills.

In the clip, Temi was seen in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng