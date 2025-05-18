Ralph Nwosu, the national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said no one is happy with the state of Nigeria as the APC has allegedly taken the country so low

Nwosu said his party, the ADC, is "ever-ready" to work with the PDP, SDP and breakaway APC

In a new interview seen by Legit.ng, the opposition leader spoke on the chances of a united opposition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Ralph Okey Nwosu, national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has insisted that President Bola Tinubu can be defeated in the 2027 election.

In an interview with Vanguard, published on Sunday, May 18, Nwosu pointed out that there is hunger in the land.

He said:

"It beats me when people feel that President Bola Tinubu is difficult to defeat. I wonder, how, why? I went to Lagos and all I hear is “Ebi n pa everybody” and this echoes in all parts of the country. So where will he get the votes? We are all hungry – from the streets in Lagos to Port Harcourt, Kano, Uyo, and Sokoto. Povert and insecurity occasioned by bad government are devouring the nation. The APC governments have failed woefully. APC as a party is in delusion.

"They will sweep themselves out with their broom or we get the citizens to do so. However, because we want to carry everyone along on our rescue mission, we are building a broad-based coalition, and we are not discriminating against anyone. During our National Convention we shall also adopt our Charter with Nigerians that it is no more business as usual."

Coalition waits on PDP's Atiku Abubakar and LP's Peter Obi on harmonisation of structures.

2027 election: 'Opposition coalition need to be strategic, united'

Furthermore, the ADC chieftain posited that with the right strategy between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), the People's Redemption Party (PRP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and others, APC will become history in 2027.

He said:

"Both old and new, PDP, APC, LP, PRP, and others – all are welcome to the struggle to rescue Nigeria and position it for greatness."

