Senate President Godswill Akpabio has again been confronted by the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The incident added to the drama and tension in the Senate as Natasha accused Akpabio of silencing her deliberately since their first confrontation

Senator Natasha made several allegations against Akpabio as several senators tried to dounce the tension during plenary on Thursday, February 20

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate experienced another drama on Wednesday, February 20, when a heated argument erupted between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kogi Central, and the leadership of the Senate over a sitting arrangement.

In a trending video, the Kogi's senator's seat was relocated as the Senate resumed session presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, but Senator Natasha refused to comply with the change in sitting arrangement.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan confronted Godswill Akpabio during the plenary session Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Why Senator Natasha confronted Akpabio

Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno, the Senate Chief Whip, then called the attention of Akpabio to “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s improper seating position of the lawmaker.”

As the Senate chief whip made his observation, the Kogi senator made a forceful interjection and demanded an explanation about the change in the sitting arrangement and refused to be silenced.. She asked:

“Why was my seat moved without my consent?”.

Akpabio ruled against Senator Natasha

Akpabio then ruled in favour of the order as he uphold the position. However, Senator Natasha raised her hand to talk but the Senate president denied her the recognition because she was not addressing the plenary from her newly assigned seat.

However, the Senator refused to back down as she raised her voice in protest and directly confronted the Senate President.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” the Kogi lawmaker said.

Senator Natasha accused Akpabio of silencing her

The Kogi lawmaker also accused the Senate president of sidelining her. She alleged that she has been denied on several occasions to present bills for a second reading since their last confrontation.

Natasha's revelation fueled the unexpected tension and drama during the Senate Session. Akpabio even ordered the armed security operatives to walk out the Senator representing Kogi Central. She adamantly declined to move after calm was restored following the intervention of various lawmakers.

See the video here:

Akpabio talked down Senator Natasha

This will be the second time Senator Natasha will be confronting Senate President Akpabio during plenary. The first confrontation was in July 2024.

During the plenary, the Kogi Senator accused Akpabio of attempting to silence her on a bill she has proposed and Akpabio talked her down during the debate.

Source: Legit.ng