Senate President Godswill Akpabio has again been tackled by suspended Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduagha over an alleged assassination plot

Akpabio had petitioned the IGP, Kayode Egbetoku, that Natasha's allegation that he was plotting assassination on her was false, meant to damage his reputation and incite the public against him

But Natasha claimed that Akpabio petitioned to distract the security agents from the full investigation into the allegation and urged the Senate president to present himself for a full investigation

Lokoja, Kogi - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to dismiss Senate President Godswill Akpabio's petition, over the allegation of critical defamation and incitement against her.

The embattled senator then called on the police boss to investigate the Senate president concerning the allegations of threats to her life.

Why Akpabio petitioned police IGP

Akpabio had petitioned the Egbetoku and alleged that Natasha had falsely accused him of an assassination plot. The Senate president described the claim as "heinous", intending to tarnish his image and create unrest.

But in a statement on Saturday, April 12, Senator Natasha's counsel, Victor Giwa, accused Akpabio of making attempts to pre-empt investigations into the allegations that he was plotting to harm her by raising counter-allegations against him.

The Kogi senator then insisted that the Senate president was being deliberate in distracting the security agencies from investigating him. The counsel made the statement while reacting to the petition filed by the Senate president.

The statement reads in part:

“It is our client’s position that the Senate President should submit himself for a full investigation to security agents before any allegation of incitement against him."

Natasha insisted that Akpabio remains suspect

According to the counsel, Senate President Akpabio remained a "principal suspect" in the threat to Natasha's life, adding that her security was illegally withdrawn on the instruction of the Senate President.

Senator Natasha then maintained that Akpabio's petition should be entertained only when the police had completed their investigation and confirmed that her allegation against him was false.

The Kogi senator then called on Akpabio to submit himself for full investigation rather than trying to divert the security agents' attention through the petition.

How Natasha began to tackle Akpabio

Natasha had earlier accused the Senate president of sexual harassment after confronting him during plenary over a sitting arrangement. The senator had claimed that her challenges in the Senate started when she rejected sexual advances from Akpabio.

Also, the Senate suspended Natasha for six months over the violation of the Senate standing order and her security was withdrawn for the same reason, on the ground that she would not be considered a standing senator during her suspension, thus, she should not enjoy the benefits of a senator.

