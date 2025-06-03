Actress Patience Ozokwo, aka Mama G, has broken her silence after being called out by a widow and her daughter over a land dispute

The widow, who was supported by her daughter in a viral video, claimed her husband's land was sold to Patience Ozokwo without her consent

Patience Ozokwo, in a reaction, cleared the air as she took legal action, stirring reactions from many

Popular Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo, also known as Mama G, has responded to accusations against her by a widow and her daughter in a viral video.

A few days ago, a video surfaced online where a widow and her daughter accused Patience of buying inherited land without their consent.

Actress Patience Ozokwo breaks silence over viral land dispute with widow and daughter. Credit: patienceozokwo/stanleyontop

Source: Instagram

They claimed the land, which belonged to the widow's late husband, was sold to Mama G by their uncle while their documents to the property remained with them.

Patience Ozokwo responds to accusation

The actress, in a statement on Tuesday, June 3, disclosed she bought the land in 2010.

According to Patience, the landowner was aware of the sale as she was the one who approached her agent to help her find a buyer.

Mama G disclosed that the drama started in 2024 after the previous land owner decided to sell a plot out of her (Mama G) land without her knowledge.

Actress Patience Ozokwo takes legal steps in controversial land dispute case. Credit: patienceozokwo

Source: UGC

"I got information, went and fenced my land. Next thing I see, the owner and her daughter on social media crying and accusing me of taking the only land their husband and father left them," she said.

Patience, who described the widow and her daughter's actions as blackmail, fraud and malicious intent, disclosed she would be pursuing legal means to vindicate her name, which took years to build.

"There is so much more that I could have done, but I chose to let the law take its course. I am disappointed that some other bloggers reposted and shared the content without due diligence. Now I say to you “Meet Me in Court," she said.

The statement Patience Ozokwor released following accusations against her is as well as the video of the widow and her daughter's claim is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Patience Ozokwor finally narrated the struggles she faced before fame.

Reactions as Mama G drags family to court

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

queenie_eben said:

"My grand father sold land at #200 60yrs ago, do you know the value of 200 then."

aondoh_ said:

"Pls, if you buy land, make sure you fence it immediately. Fence it! Possibly even build something on it. It doesn't have to be a duplex. Just one bedroom."

chidiscky reacted:

"I am glad you are addresing it. People are ao manipulative."

alexdiva1_ reacted:

"When I saw the video this is exactly my point. Why re they like this."

Patience Ozokwor bags honorary award

Legit.ng previously reported that the veteran actress expressed joy after being awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Theatre and Media Arts.

Patience Ozokwor was awarded alongside Yoruba film giants Adebayo Salami and Jide Kosoko for their great contributions to the Nigerian entertainment sector.

Dignitaries, celebrities, relatives, and friends attended the ceremony at the University of Lagos' Aderinokun Lecture Theatre in Akoka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng