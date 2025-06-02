Primate Elijah Ayodele has stirred a fresh debate in the polity as he revealed that President Bola Tinubu has performed well in two years

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church rated Tinubu higher than ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

Primate Elijah Ayodele, a stanch critic of Tinubu's administration also mentioned what Tinubu should do better ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a dramatic twist of events, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the achievements recorded so far in his first two years in power.

Primate Ayodele shares his take on Tinubu's second term in office, how he fared better than his predecessor. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele rates Tinubu's performance in two years

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that the president has done better than Buhari within two years of his administration, particularly in terms of economy, food items, insecurity, and infrastructure.

However, he also noted that there were some areas that he hadn’t done so well, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“What I am seeing at this moment is that it is going to be a very serious time for the president. He has done better than Buhari in terms of economy, food items, energy, insecurity, infrastructure, notwithstanding, he hasn’t done so well in some areas too, especially youth empowerment.”

“His legacy highways are important projects that will help the country’s economic outlook. If any of the opposition candidates are there, they may not have gotten it better like Tinubu has in two years.”

Primate Ayodele has explained what Tinubu did differently than ex-President Buhari in two years. Photo credit: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Speaking further on what the president needs to do, Primate Ayodele called on him to work on job employment for youths and the unity of the country.

“What I am seeing at this moment is that it is going to be a very serious time for the president. He has done better than Buhari in terms of economy, food items, energy, insecurity, infrastructure, notwithstanding, he hasn’t done so well in some areas too, especially youth empowerment.”

“His legacy highways are important projects that will help the country’s economic outlook. If any of the opposition candidates are there, they may not have gotten it better like Tinubu has in two years.”

Speaking further on what the president needs to do, Primate Ayodele called on him to work on job employment for youths and the unity of the country.

2027: Primate Ayodele advises Tinubu on Shettima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Tinubu not to underestimate Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state.

In a recent interview with The Nigerian Tribune, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader also urged President Tinubu not to replace Kashim Shettima. The cleric said: "Yes, they will have issues, but he must let Shettima finish his term. That’s my advice."

Read more about Tinubu here:

2027 election: Primate Ayodele speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah said President Tinubu is the one citizens should vote for in the 2027 election.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, stated that his assertion may appear "surprising".

The Lagos-based cleric warned that if Nigerians vote for Obi, a former presidential candidate, "tragedy will strike this nation", adding that "if they vote for Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will collapse."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng