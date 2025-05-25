Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about the ongoing coalition activities against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his vision concerning the 2027 election

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and others formed a coalition against Tinubu in March

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Nigerians not to be delusional about the ongoing alignments among politicians in the opposition.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, who gave the advice in a recent interview with Sun, asserted that voting for opposition figures in the 2027 election "will be more disastrous".

Legit.ng reports that Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and other opposition figures have been holding high-level meetings aimed at forming a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 polls.

Atiku is believed to be the leader of the group. Earlier in May, the 78-year-old said the coalition movement he is working with is not just a political strategy, but a necessity to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and rebuild Nigeria.

The former vice-president spoke with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women members of the board of trustees (BoT) who visited him. During the meeting, the septuagenarian insisted on a coalition to democratically sack the APC-led government in 2027.

Atiku said that the presidency is already in a panic mood because of the planned coalition, insisting that he remains Nigeria’s most formidable opposition figure.

Reacting, Ayodele said:

“Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Bala (Mohammed), Seyi Makinde will make things more difficult for Nigerians, even worse than what Nigerians are going through under Tinubu now.

“Voting for any of these politicians in the next election will be more disastrous. Nigerians must never contemplate the choice of any of these politicians. Rather they should stick with Tinubu. Tinubu's second term will be better than his first term. The same Tinubu that has taken Nigeria to where it is now will also bring the nation out of its current situation in his second term. Nigerians should exercise patience.”

He added:

“I am saying it as it was revealed to me. I don’t have anything to do with Tinubu or his foot soldiers. Some people may view this as a contradiction to my earlier prophecy, but they cannot fault the efficacy and the fulfillment of these prophecies. Everything I foretold has turned out exactly the way I said it."

2027 election: Expert speaks on coalition

Dr Sulaimon Adigun Muse, a senior lecturer in the department of poltiical science education, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Nigeria, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained that ambitions have been repeatedly masqueraded as patriotism by Nigerian politicians.

Muse, the president of the Global Academy of Political Entrepreneurship and Leadership (GAPEL), said:

"Political alignment and realignment is all about political interest. What is my interest? What is your interest? What is the interest of your opponent? How do I outwit my political opponent? They all want to protect their political interest as much as they can so that at the end of the day, they don't become politically-irrelevant in the scheme of things.

"Another thing we need to look at is, 'what is the place of the common man in all these political alignments and realignments?' You will find out that they (politicians) are not doing it in the best interest of the masses."

Ayodele sends warning message to Sanusi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the Kano emirship tussle, Primate Elijah Ayodele said Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, "must be cautious".

Ayodele asked Sanusi to be careful, "especially with what he drinks".

