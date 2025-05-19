Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about the 2027 presidential poll

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his vision concerning the country's next general election

Legit.ng reports that opposition members like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are actively working towards unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Bola Tinubu is the one citizens should vote for in the 2027 election.

Speaking in a recently-published interview with The Nigerian Tribune, Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, stated that his assertion may appear "surprising".

Primate Ayodele says 'as surprising as it may seem, President Tinubu is the one to vote for' in the 2027 election Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele shares 2027 election permutation

The Lagos-based cleric warned that if Nigerians vote for Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, "tragedy will strike this nation", adding that "if they vote for Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will collapse."

Asked who Nigerians should vote for in the 2027 election, Primate Ayodele replied:

"Let me be clear: if Nigerians vote for Peter Obi, tragedy will strike this nation. If they vote for Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will collapse. As surprising as it may seem, Tinubu — the same Tinubu — is the one to vote for. That’s the truth."

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, an influential chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), won the 2023 presidential election after the opposition was split between Obi's Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku is a member of the PDP. The 78-year-old has contested unsuccessfully for the presidency six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Atiku and Peter Obi may unite in the 2027 election in their bid to defeat colossal politician, President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Speculations are rife that the LP, PDP, and other opposition parties could form a coalition in 2027 to challenge Tinubu, who is expected to seek a second term. However, Obi particularly has been coy about the details.

On Monday, May 19, the ex-Anambra governor said he is focused on the fight against alleged bad governance, hunger, and poverty—not personal political ambition.

Speaking at an event in Kubwa, Abuja, where he donated to a school and hospital project organised by the Anglican Church, Obi neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such an agreement. Instead, he emphasised his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

Elections are often marred by violence in Nigeria, with several people losing their lives since the country's return to democracy in 1999.

Read more on Primate Ayodele prophecies:

Ayodele prophesies clash between Tinubu, APC gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's membership of the ruling APC 'will continue to cause issues', particularly in Delta state.

Ayodele stated that the governor would mismanage the party in the state and that he would fight his predecessor, adding that Oborevwori would clash with the presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng