Ashcorp Group has paid a visit to the Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria as part of its 2026 CSR drive

The visit is ahead of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, and the company made donations

Some of the items donated include medication and essential supplies, and also engaging patients and staff

As part of its 2026 corporate social responsibility agenda, Ashcorp Group carried out an outreach visit to the Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria in the lead-up to World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, observed annually on June 19.

The visit focused on engaging directly with the realities of sickle cell disease in Nigeria while supporting ongoing efforts to improve patient care and outcomes.

Ashcorp drives awareness ahead of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day Photo: NurGuradian

Source: Facebook

During the visit, the Ashcorp team received a briefing from the Foundation’s staff, toured the facility, and spent time with patients and their families to better understand their experiences.

As part of the engagement, Ashcorp donated medication and essential supplies to support the Foundation’s work and the needs of patients under its care.

Speaking during the visit, Nneka Onita, Corporate Communications Manager at Ashcorp Group, emphasised the company’s approach to impact, noting that growth should extend beyond business performance to include meaningful contributions to society:

She said:

“Our visit to the Sickle Cell Foundation is part of our commitment to supporting better health outcomes in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on good health and well-being.

Sickle cell disease remains one of the most common genetic conditions globally, with approximately 5 percent of the world’s population carrying the gene for haemoglobin disorders. Nigeria bears the highest burden, with an estimated one in four Nigerians identified as carriers and between 100,000 and 150,000 children born annually with the condition. Efforts like this cannot be occasional. They have to be consistent to make a real difference.”

Ashcorp commits to long-term support for sickle cell initiatives Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

These figures highlight the importance of sustained awareness, early diagnosis, and access to consistent care. Institutions such as the Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria play a critical role in addressing these needs through patient care, education, and family support, ThisDay reports.

Ashcorp Group noted that this contribution is part of a broader commitment to supporting better health outcomes and engaging with issues that directly affect communities.

BusinessDay reports that the company also acknowledged the resilience of patients and families living with sickle cell disease and reaffirmed its intention to maintain a long-term relationship with the Foundation.

The company noted:

"Ashcorp is a global luxury group redefining how people experience the world through fashion, beauty, and impact. The group is home to brands including Ashluxe, Ashluxury, and Plus234Labs.

"Through Ashluxury, it upholds the integrity of luxury retail, offering over 100 international and local designer brands, while Ashluxe and Plus234Labs continue to push boundaries in streetwear fashion. With offices in Lagos and London, Ashcorp connects fashion lovers across more than 50 countries and territories with the world’s leading brands."

Adekunle Gold opens up on silent battle with sickle cell

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about his ongoing battle with sickle cell disease, revealing that he still experiences painful crises even after years of managing the condition.

The singer denied claims of having a bone marrow transplant.

However, in a recent interview making the rounds on social media, the “Orente” crooner shared that his health challenges began as early as age five

Source: Legit.ng