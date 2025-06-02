Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has hailed President Tinubu’s administration and called on northerners to support him in the 2027 general elections

He slammed northern elites who are plotting Tinubu's removal through a coalition and noted that they were once in governance but failed the people but are now criticising Tinubu for selfish reasons

Shehu Sani also called for fairness in the polity by urging Nigerians to allow the South to complete its eight-year tenure in office

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kaduna - Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna central zone at the 8th Senate, has said that the North appreciated the progress made so far under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and urged the people to support the president in the 2027 elections.

Shehu Sani urges northern elites to support Tinubu ahead of 2027 and allow him complete eight years in power. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“Southwest should be allowed to complete eight years” - Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani spoke in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Monday, June 2.

According to Sani, despite criticisms emerging from some quarters in the North, Tinubu’s government has achieved commendable progress, especially when compared with previous northern-led administrations.

He warned the Northern populace not to be incited against the current government by those who had opportunities to transform the region but failed.

“For those of us from this part of the country, we appreciate the progress made so far by this present government,” Sani stated.

“Those who had the opportunity to do better and failed should rather apologise for the wrong they did to the North.”

The former senator emphasised the long-standing political alliance between the North and Southwest, citing how the Southwest supported northern candidates during previous elections, particularly during the administrations of former Presidents Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu Sani said:

“But let’s put it in a better perspective, the Northwest of the country had produced two Presidents since 1999. So it is only logical that we allow the South to complete their eight years in power for the peace, unity and for the survival of our democracy. And even if there should be another presidential candidate from the opposition, that candidate should be from the south west because that is equity, justice and that is fairness.”

Northern elites working for selfish interests - Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani has said that northern politicians are not working for the masses ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

According to him, Nigeria is not just a country, but one that came from horrible and terrible experiences as a nation, Vanguard reported on Monday, June 2.

Sani also criticised Northern elites for inciting tribal sentiments, accusing them of pursuing selfish interests under the guise of concern for the masses.

“Those crying foul today were part of the system that turned the North into a hell when they had the chance to make it a paradise,” he said.

”So their grievances is about their own personal interests and not about the people, not about the North, not about the masses.”

2027 elections: “Why VP Shettima deserves support from North”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani has urged leaders from Northern Nigeria to rally behind Vice President Kashim Shettima amid early political moves to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Shehu Sani described Shettima as a symbol of political representation, responsibility and decorum, highlighting his strategic importance to the region.

Source: Legit.ng