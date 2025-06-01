Nigerians will determine who their next president will be in a general election scheduled for 2027

Polling would happen in either February or March 2027, but permutations for the election have already started

Delta-based Prophet Efe Japhet released a prophecy, predicting manipulations and betrayals in the electioneering for the 2027 election

Udu, Delta state - Prophet Efe Japhet of the Christ Evangelical and Prophetic Gospel Ministry, Udu, Delta state, has predicted "huge challenges" in the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric, who stated this during a recent service at his church, said God showed him an "upgraded manipulation" in the next Nigerian general election.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Japhet claimed that prominent politicians who recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) are deceiving the ruling party.

He said:

“2027, I saw huge challenges in Nigeria. I saw upgraded manipulation in the election. I saw betrayal. 2027, I saw the parties running from PDP to APC to tell the president ‘we are with you’.

“I saw majority of them playing a trap (sic) on the president.

“Write it down: I saw 67 percent of them working for another party, pretending to be with the president. Please everything I say, video it. I saw 67 percent of them pretending to work for the president, working against the president, indirectly and secretly, but they will appear in the broad day that they are for the president.

“So, I’m still telling you now, that Nigeria, 2027, is going to be a tug-of-war because you are with me openly, but secretly, you are against me. Write it down.”

Prophet Japhet's video can be viewed below:

2027 election shaping up

As Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 presidential election, the coming vote is shaping up to be another keen contest.

In the last election in 2023, the victor President Bola Tinubu garnered about 36.6% or 8.79 million of valid votes counted from the poll, while perennial presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar trailed behind with 29.1% or 6.98 million of valid votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) received 25.4%, or about 6.1 million votes.

As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, all three candidates are believed to be interested in the coveted seat, with Messrs Atiku and Obi already working on an alliance to democratically oust Tinubu.

Read more on the 2027 election:

2027 election: Primate Ayodele speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah said President Tinubu is the one citizens should vote for in the 2027 election.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, stated that his assertion may appear "surprising".

The Lagos-based cleric warned that if Nigerians vote for Obi, a former presidential candidate, "tragedy will strike this nation", adding that "if they vote for Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will collapse."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng