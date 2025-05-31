The PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said President Bola Tinubu, should not be re-elected in 2027

Akinniyi said it is 'suffering and smiling', stating that Tinubu's government has been a rough ride for Nigerians in the last two years

He said Tinubu and APC government should be replaced with a more sensitive and prepared set of leaders come 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been a rough ride for Nigerians in the last two years.

Akinniyi said Nigerians are worse off than under former President Muhammadu Buhari talked more of Goodluck Jonathan.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi says President Bola Tinubu's administration under APC ruined all gains under the PDP years. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

He said Tinubu’s administration is still finding it hard to settle for governance while the race for 2027 has begun already.

“We are worse off than we were under President Buhari talk more of President Jonathan - this is pointing to the cluelessness of the APC government — from head to toe. So far, it is 'suffering and smiling '. The prices of commodities are still up, the same as inflation rates.”

The PDP chieftain stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, May 29, while rating Tinubu’s performance after 2 years.

Akinniyi said President Tinubu has failed to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain explained that Nigeria is currently facing a leadership crisis and only a purposeful government can pull the country out of it.

“Certainly, we must as a matter of urgency replace this APC government with a more sensitive and prepared set of leaders come 2027.”

Speaking further he said:

“We were told that the fuel subsidy is gone but proves that the funds are utilized, elsewhere to ease the hardship on Nigerians.

“Insecurity is increasing across the country — with poverty ravaging. This is not what we expected from a Man who claimed to be a 'Progressive'.

“There are no infrastructures anywhere - roads or electricity. Where are the jobs when we don't have factories or international businesses on ground?

“The data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) reported that N56.6 trillion of the country’s current N144.67 trillion debt profile was borrowed by Tinubu’s administration as his predecessor, President Buhari, left it at N87.379 trillion. It means that in under 2 years, N56.6 trillion was obtained as loan and we can't pinpoint it to any meaningful growth.”

He lamented that Nigeria might sink deep into more debt and end up with nothing in the next 2 years.

“These are tales and themes of APC in the last 2 years. No one with a genuine heart will rate them over 3 out of 10. Abysmally, APC ruined all gains under the PDP years.”

Atiku, Obi storm in coalition meeting against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and Obi stormed the Federal Capital Territory 9FCT) Abuja for an important coalition meeting.

The two presidential hopefuls both attended the National Political Consultative Group (North) event holding at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Nigerians took to social media to react to the attendance of both political heavyweights ahead of the 2027 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng