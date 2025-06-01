President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, May 31, commissioned the first completed section of the Lagos-Calabar coastal superhighway

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enforcing urban planning regulations

The Nigerian leader directed David Umahi, minister of works; Nyesom Wike, FCT minister; and other public officials supervising projects across the nation to ensure total compliance with the laws on local content

Lekki, Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu has directed David Umahi, the minister of works; Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); and other cabinet members overseeing projects across the country to ensure full compliance with the laws on training of Nigerians, local content, and technology transfer.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu spoke on Saturday, May 31, when he commissioned the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and several major road projects across the country.

At the ceremony in Lagos, Tinubu reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to local content, technology transfer, and the empowerment of Nigerians as he pursues his 'renewed hope' agenda.

Tinubu emphasised that the government will no longer compensate developers who fail to observe legal building setbacks and approvals, stressing the need for urban planning and the rule of law.

He said:

"Let me warn all the developers that the federal government will enforce setbacks. If not for anything but for the interest of the nation. Developers who fail to get approvals will not be compensated. We have gazetted and published the setback, and we will enforce it in any way possible."

The president acknowledged Engineer Ronald Chagoury's role in halting the advance of the Atlantic Ocean and salvaging Victoria Island and Ikoyi, urging more support for the future in "doing the impossible" in building Nigeria's infrastructure.

He added:

"I said that we would do it, and we did. We averted a disaster greater than a tsunami in Victoria Island and Ikoyi."

Furthermore, Tinubu expressed gratitude to the minister of works, contractors, and Nigerians, particularly those in Lagos state, for supporting the projects and urged them to protect and maintain them for posterity.

His words:

"It is with great pleasure, pride and a sense of fulfillment that I stand here today to commission the completed part of the Lagos – Calabar coastal highway corridor.

"This is Phase I: Section I: Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village Area in the Lekki Peninsula, a section of the 700km iconic project spanning the coastal areas of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River states."

Coastal road: FG pays N18b compensation

Meanwhile, Umahi noted that the federal government spent N18 billion compensating all those affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Umahi disclosed that his principal directed that all projects must consider the well-being of Nigerians and issues of sustainability.

Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

The construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway started in March 2024 under the administration of Tinubu with the first phase, which stretches 47.47 kilometers from Lagos. The highway is expected to be completed in eight years and will cost N4 billion per kilometer.

Demolitions were affected amid the constrution.

While some of the demolition were on government right of way which had been on the books for years and should have been vacant, portions of the highway's path were realigned to mitigate issues discovered as construction began.

Coastal highway: Tinubu snubs Sanwo-Olu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appeared to sideline Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the official inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway’s first phase, intensifying speculations of a growing rift between the two political allies.

As Tinubu made his way down the reception line, he greeted each official with a handshake. However, when he reached Sanwo-Olu, the president bypassed the Lagos governor without acknowledgment, opting instead to extend a handshake to Governor Ododo, who stood next in line.

