President Bola Tinubu appeared to publicly snub Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

The incident has reignited rumours of a growing rift between both leaders, following the controversial impeachment and reinstatement of Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

The highway project itself has drawn criticism over demolitions and a lack of transparency in its cost and execution

President Bola Tinubu appeared to sideline Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the official inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway’s first phase on Saturday, intensifying speculations of a growing rift between the two political allies.

The ceremony, which marked the completion of the 30-kilometre six-lane section of the ambitious highway, was attended by an array of high-ranking officials.

Tinubu is rumoured to be not be in the best terms with Sanwo-Olu following the impeachment of Obasa earlier this year. Photo: ABAT, Jide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Among the dignitaries present were former Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), and Ahmed Ododo (Kogi).

Tinubu publicly shuns Sanwo-Olu

As Tinubu made his way down the reception line, he greeted each official with a handshake. However, when he reached Sanwo-Olu, the president bypassed the Lagos governor without acknowledgment, opting instead to extend a handshake to Governor Ododo, who stood next in line.

The moment, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked a wave of public discussion.

Although no official statement has been released to explain the incident, the public snub has added fuel to speculation about strained relations between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

Obasa impeachment rumoured cause of rift

Tensions are believed to have begun earlier in the year, following the controversial impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, by lawmakers over allegations of financial impropriety.

Obasa was reinstated weeks later, reportedly due to Tinubu’s intervention, a move seen by many as a direct challenge to Sanwo-Olu’s leadership within the state.

The coastal highway project itself, flagged off by Tinubu in May 2024 and awarded to Hitech Construction Company Ltd, has not been without controversy. Critics have questioned the cost of the project and transparency around its execution, especially in light of widespread demolitions near the Lekki coastal areas.

Despite the focus on infrastructure, Saturday’s interaction between the president and the Lagos governor may have overshadowed the celebration, raising questions about the internal dynamics within the ruling party.

Tinubu is doing a wonderful job - Afenifere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Yoruba leader and Afenifere elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, had expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s stewardship of the country, saying the President has gone beyond his expectations since assuming office.

Fasoranti made this known on Thursday during a visit by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to his residence in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

