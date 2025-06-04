President Bola Tinubu reiterated his administration's commitment to achieving stable power, highlighting the completion of the 180MW Afam II power plant in Rivers State as a major step towards energy sustainability

He praised the collaboration between the public and private sectors, including Sahara Power Group and Crescendough Nigeria Limited, for their investments and expertise in the project

Power Minister Bayo Adelabu and other officials emphasised the importance of continued collaboration to address gas and electricity issues, with Sahara Group committing to ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power for Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu says achieving stable power remains an unwavering goal under his administration.

Speaking at the opening of the 180-megawatt (MW) Afam II power plant in Rivers State, which was completed by Sahara Power Group (SPG) in collaboration with Crescendough Nigeria Limited (CNL), Tinubu made remarks on Wednesday, June 6th.

The project is a major accomplishment that reflects the enterprising spirit of Nigeria, the president said in a virtual speech at the event.

He said the completion of the power plant reinforces the capacity “we have to overcome our challenges – through collaboration, tenacity, and renewed hope.”

To promote energy sustainability in Nigeria, the president praised the Rivers State administration for conceiving and implementing the initiative.

“I equally commend the private sector partners—Sahara Power Group, First Independent Power Limited, and Crescendough Nigeria Limited—for their investments and expertise. You have transformed this great vision into reality. Nigeria salutes you,” he added.

According to Tinubu, the project's 180 MW addition to the national grid will boost economic growth.

“Let me emphasise that under my administration, achieving stable power remains an unwavering goal. We will continue to enforce policies that protect investments and prioritise ease of doing business,” he said.

Speaking as well, Power Minister Bayo Adelabu described the project as a major turning point.

“Sahara Energy’s investment in Afam II is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between public reforms and the private sector and stands as a beacon of progress and innovation in our nation’s quest for energy security,” he said.

To solve gas issues and improve electricity sustainability in Nigeria, Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), said that his ministry will collaborate with the Power Ministry.

The organisation has been a major force in Africa's energy and infrastructure industry for almost 30 years, using cooperation to provide sustainable power solutions, according to Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group.

“This milestone for us is more than the 180 MW of additional power; we are celebrating impact, transformed lives, and the privilege we have as an organisation to bring energy to life responsibly,” he said.

Sahara Group is dedicated to spearheading efforts for dependable, uninterrupted power through strategic investments, operational excellence, and collaborations, according to Adesina, who described energy as the foundation of contemporary economies.

