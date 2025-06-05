President Bola Tinubu has threatened that no one will henceforth get approval to develop buildings in some parts of the Island

The president also noted that all illegal approvals previously given to some developers would be revoked soon

While speaking at the commissioning of the Deep Sea Port access road, the president said everyone interested in developing should visit the Federal Ministry of Housing for approval

President Bola Tinubu has said that the approval given to developers in some parts Island in Lagos would soon be revoked, adding that there is no more approval for anyone to build on the Island.

The president explained that anyone who will now build on the Island will have to get approval from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development before any housing development.

Tinubu commissions the Deep Sea Port access road

President Tinubu made the comment at the commissioning of the Deep Sea Port access road in Lagos on Thursday, June 5. Saying that Deputy Governor Babafemi Hamzat, who was present at the event, should inform the governor about the development.

Some Nigerians have taken to the trending video of the president and expressed their reactions to his comment. Below are some of their reactions:

King commented:

"You can’t please a greedy person, no matter how much you try. Even with him as the president, he still won’t let the governors have peace. Rivers in the bag, Lagos same, has Delta also. The states with the bags to finance his 2027 election."

Ade Ademola wrote:

"He should have said, 'I am glad the Governor is here even when he wasn't. The Deputy will deliver the message to Governor Shikena. Get a better Agenda, jare."

Enwagboso said:

"I understand that the state has authority here. What is Tinubu's position regarding the state's power? I think that to forestall any dictatorial administration, Jide Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to govern his state lawfully."

Bolaji Salako reacted:

"Better. All the governors' consent approvals are fraudulent without the collaboration of the auditor general. Is the governor a surveyor to give consent on plots of land for buildings? Highly illegal and won’t be condoned anymore. Ologini ti de o, ekute ile eparamo, Good way to start."

Omiachi tweeted:

"Has the Land Use Act of 1978 been abolished, or is Lagos an exception? Isn't the governor in charge of allocations and approval again?"

Abuazian said:

"Tinubu is playing games with you guys. Tinubu didn't have any problems with Sanwo-Olu.He's keeping you busy from criticising his government. Or, more so, you guys can forget about 266m for solar light."

Tinubu speaks on police performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has warned the Nigerian police against using their power to intimidate Nigerian people.

The president gave the warning while speaking at the second annual IGP Awards and commendation ceremony in Abuja.

Tinubu also promised to massively invest in the force to enhance modern policing in Nigeria's security architecture.

