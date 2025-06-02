President Bola Tinubu warned developers against illegal construction on federal infrastructure corridors during the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway inauguration, stressing no compensation would be paid for violations

Tinubu urged respect for urban planning laws and called for community cooperation to protect public infrastructure from vandalism and unauthorised modifications

Reflecting on early doubts, Tinubu praised the use of engineering and science to safeguard the coastal highway

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday issued a stern warning to property developers and landowners against constructing buildings on federal infrastructure corridors.

Speaking at the inauguration of Phase 1, Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, he reiterated his administration’s commitment to enforcing urban planning laws.

The 750-kilometre highway stretches through Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states, designed as a six-lane carriageway within a 60-metre corridor.

President Tinubu stressed,

“If you build illegally, you bear the consequences.”

He made it clear that the era of indiscriminate development and encroachment on public infrastructure was over, with no plans to pay compensation for violations of federal right-of-way regulations.

Tinubu calls for respect for urban development laws

The president urged developers, traditional leaders, and local authorities to respect existing urban development laws, warning that illegal construction not only jeopardises national infrastructure but also endangers lives and hinders economic growth.

“These projects belong to all of us. They are not political trophies, they are lifelines for future generations,” he said.

He appealed to communities along the coastal highway corridor to protect the infrastructure from vandalism, illegal dumping, and unauthorised modifications.

Tinubu emphasised the need for collaboration between government agencies, professional bodies, civil society, and local councils to enforce a maintenance culture nationwide.

Tinubu reflects on challenges and triumphs of the coastal highway project

Recalling early scepticism about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the president noted that critics doubted the project’s feasibility, particularly citing the destructive power of the Atlantic Ocean along the Lekki-Epe-Victoria Island axis.

“Many critics dismissed it as impossible. We were told it couldn’t be done. Some said the Atlantic would devour us. But we stood firm. We rejected fear, and we embraced science, engineering, and courage," he said.

Tinubu highlighted the use of strategic coastal defences and reinforced concrete pavement technology that prevented an ecological disaster.

“A tsunami-like disaster would have washed away Ikoyi and Victoria Island. But today, we have not only tamed the ocean, we’ve turned a threat into a treasure,” he declared.

He described the completed phase as a testament to visionary leadership and Nigerian engineering, protecting key economic and residential zones while unlocking economic potential along the southern corridor.

Senate president and Minister of Works commend Tinubu’s vision

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as a leader with “sight and vision.”

“With this commissioning today, you have proven that whenever the National Assembly says you are doing well, we are always right,” Akpabio said.

He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s support for Tinubu’s infrastructure agenda, calling the coastal highway a “generational gift” to Nigeria’s economic and security future.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, also commended the president for his dedication to infrastructure and youth empowerment.

He noted the significance of the reinforced concrete pavement, explaining it could last between 50 and 100 years, marking a durable legacy for Nigeria’s roads.

Tinubu urges collective responsibility for national progress

As the project advances toward completion, President Tinubu reminded Nigerians that the success of such infrastructure depends on shared responsibility.

“Let us build, not destroy. Let us protect, not abuse. And let us always remember: progress is not handed to us, we must shape it together,” he concluded.

