Illbliss revealed that he and his wife waited eight years before welcoming their first child, describing the period as a difficult journey that tested their patience and faith

The rapper said a hospital visit for what they believed was malaria turned into an unforgettable moment that left both him and his wife overwhelmed with emotion

He also reflected on the challenges surrounding the pregnancies of his two daughters and shared how fatherhood transformed life in his home

Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, better known as Illbliss or Oga Boss, has opened up about his long journey to fatherhood, sharing how he and his wife waited eight years before welcoming their first child.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Outside The Box podcast, Illbliss described the period as deeply challenging, stating that life felt incomplete until the arrival of their daughter.

Music star Illbliss details his difficult path to fatherhood and the joy of raising his children. Photo: illblissgoretti

Source: Instagram

Illbliss revealed that the discovery of the pregnancy came unexpectedly during a hospital visit. His wife had fallen ill and was suspected of having malaria, but tests showed something entirely different.

He explained:

We had to wait for 8 years for a child. The first time I became aware that my wife was pregnant, she was sick. She fell ill from work and said she feels she has malaria. So I'm like, let's go to the hospital and do a test."

The rapper recalled how the doctor informed them she was pregnant, leaving both of them overwhelmed with emotion.

"We ran tests, and the doctor said, yeah, so Madame, you don't have malaria, everything is fine, but you're pregnant. Whoa. And then I stopped hearing. Whoa. And everything just went woo in my ear. And then my wife broke down. I broke down as well."

He said the doctor was surprised by their reaction, not realising the couple had endured years of waiting.

From that moment, their focus shifted to ensuring the pregnancy was safe, especially as it was considered high-risk due to their age.

Eventually, they travelled abroad for delivery and later welcomed a second child during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Illbliss recounted how their second daughter was born prematurely at just 23 weeks, with doctors advising termination.

The couple, however, held firmly to their Catholic faith and refused.

"Doctors told us to flush, get rid of her, and we refused. We're staunch Catholics who believed that God would come through, and God did come through."

Today, Illbliss said life with his daughters is full of joy and energy, describing their conversations as intelligent and lively.

He shared a recent moment with his younger child, who resisted going to school after the Eid break, preferring to sleep longer.

Illbliss concluded that the atmosphere in his home is incredible, filled with love and vibrant energy, making fatherhood the most rewarding chapter of his life.

Watch the video below:

Illbliss speaks on Igbos in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that rapper Illbliss shared his thoughts on the importance of Igbos in Lagos State.

The veteran artist stated that non-indigenes have contributed massively to the economic growth of the commercial city through trade.

Illbliss condemned tribalism and urged Nigerians to embrace unity instead of promoting ethnic divisions.

Source: Legit.ng