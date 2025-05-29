Many political heavyweights are after the seat of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The opposition leaders are building political bridges across the country in an attempt to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, and other political heavyweights are working on forming a coalition.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others' coalition against Tinubu is building momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

Top politicians working against Tinubu's re-election

Legit.ng in this article, highlights the politicians working against Tinubu's re-election as the coalition continues to gain momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is working on forming a coalition of opposition to unseat President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 has been travelling across the country, meeting politicians as he tries to fulfill his presidential ambition.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi has become the face of a new Nigeria among the young people.

The former Anambra state governor has continued from where he stopped in the 2023 election as he works towards becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Obi has met with other opposition leaders like Atiku, Nasir El-Rufai, and others as they plot how to sack Tinubu from Aso Rock in 2027.

Nasir El-Rufai

The former Kaduna state governor has not hidden his hatred for Tinubu’s administration after defection from the ruling APC to the SDP.

El-Rufai has openly announced that they are planning on how to send Tinubu back to Lagos state in 2027.

There are some permutations that El-Rufai might be a running mate to Obi in the 2027 election.

Rotimi Amaechi

Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, heads a committee focused on forming a new party to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

Amaechi is a popular face and name in the anti-Tinubu movement, working on bringing a new government in 2027.

Similarly, Liyel Imoke, former Cross River State governor leads a group exploring alliances with existing political parties.

The former governors are playing a crucial role in the formation of the coalition

Pat Utomi

The economist and political activist said two categories of Nigerians are coming together to form a mega platform to unseat the ruling APC.

Utomi said it’s clear the current political parties and politicians cannot save Nigeria.

He was in the news recently for planning to form a shadow government.

Atiku Abubakar's coalition against President Bola Tinubu is gaining momentum as the 2027 elections approach.

Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is a prominent figure in the ongoing coalition talks.

He has been vocal in criticizing the activities of Tinubu’s administration

As one of the prominent voices in the anti-Tinubu movement, he plays a key role in strategising for the 2027 elections.

Seyi Makinde

Campaign posters of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, flooded the streets of the ancient city of Kano few days ago.

This is coming a few months after Makinde said he can occupy the office of the president.

Makinde did not rule out his ambitions to contest against President Tinubu in 2027 using the platform of the PDP.

Atiku, Peter Obi storm Abuja for coalition meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and Obi stormed the Federal Capital Territory 9FCT) Abuja for an important coalition meeting.

The two presidential hopefuls both attended the National Political Consultative Group (North) event holding at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Nigerians took to social media to react to the attendance of both political heavyweights ahead of the 2027 elections.

