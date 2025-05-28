Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar visited ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai in Abuja, signalling stronger opposition coordination ahead of the 2027 elections

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, accompanied by Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed, OFR (Dujima Adamawa), paid a courtesy visit to Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna State, at his residence on Aso Drive, Abuja.

This development is coming as Nigeria is gradually approaching the 2027 general elections.

Atiku’s visit signals heightened coordination

As posted by Atiku's Special Assistant on media, Abdul Rasheet via X, the meeting marks a significant step in opposition discussions as political heavyweights seek to align their strategies.

The statement said:

"The evening meeting as one of cordial discussions and mutual respect, with both leaders reflecting on Nigeria’s current progress and challenges."

The encounter was characterised by thoughtful engagement and a shared interest in fostering collaboration ahead of the 2027 polls.

2027 election: Oppossion gaining weight against Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that the opposition figures are massively consolidating efforts to present a united front against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on the other hand, has secured early endorsements for Tinubu’s second term, but cracks are emerging within the political landscape.

Several prominent opposition leaders, including Atiku, El-Rufai, among others, are quietly deepening strategic dialogues aimed at mounting a formidable challenge to the incumbent administration.

Atiku hailed as PDP chieftain calls for more support

Atiku Storms Abuja to Meet El-Rufai as Plot to Unseat Tinubu in 2027 Deepens

Political analyst David Itopa commended Atiku Abubakar's strategic efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections and called on other influential politicians to rally behind him to rescue Nigeria from what he described as President Bola Tinubu’s “draconian leadership style.”

Speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 28, Itopa stated:

“What Atiku is doing, reaching out, building bridges, fostering unity, is precisely what the opposition needs at this critical juncture. Tinubu’s style of governance has increasingly become autocratic and disconnected from the sufferings of ordinary Nigerians.

"It’s time for all well-meaning leaders to set aside personal ambition and support a common front to restore democratic sanity. Atiku offers that path.

"However, to truly build momentum, he must engage other influential figures — governors, former presidents, civil society leaders, and even aggrieved APC members. Nigeria’s democracy needs rescuing, and Atiku is in a prime position to lead that charge if he builds the right coalition.”

With Tinubu’s camp confident of victory, the opposition’s strategic gatherings highlight the high stakes involved as 2027 draws near.

The meeting between Atiku and El-Rufai also underscored the growing political dynamism in Abuja, setting the stage for a potentially intense and highly contested electoral battle.

Atiku, PDP speak on Tinubu's early endorsement

PReviously, Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly dismissed the recent wave of endorsements for President Bola Tinubu.

The duo, however, called the endorsements by APC governors and stakeholders a sign of panic and desperation.

