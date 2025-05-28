President Bola Tinubu has publicly wished Rotimi Amaechi a happy birthday, despite Amaechi being among a coalition to unseat him in 2027

The birthday gesture sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians questioning whether it was a show of civility or a subtle political move

Amaechi is said to be aligning with Peter Obi, El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and Bukola Saraki, forming a potentially formidable opposition alliance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended birthday wishes to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, even as the latter intensifies consultations with political heavyweights across party lines in what many believe is a growing coalition aimed at challenging the President’s re-election bid in 2027.

Amaechi, who turned 60, received warm public congratulations from Tinubu, a gesture that has stirred debate among Nigerians who view the message as more symbolic than sincere.

The two men were rivals during the 2023 APC presidential primaries, where Amaechi finished second behind Tinubu. Now, with Amaechi aligning with key figures such as Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and Bukola Saraki, public interest in the former Rivers governor’s political maneuvers is rising sharply.

Tinubu's birthday wish read:

"President Bola Tinubu rejoices with Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, a prominent politician and former Minister of Transportation, on his 60th birthday on May 27.

The President highlights Amaechi's invaluable contributions to Rivers State as a former speaker and two-term governor, saying he dedicatedly served the state.

During his tenure, the former governor was also Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum.

He served as Minister of Transportation in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet for eight years.

President Tinubu prays for more years and God's grace for the former minister and wishes him well in his political career"

Nigerians react to Tinubu's message

Many observers see the President’s birthday message as an act of political theatre, considering the timing and context.

Social media users and political analysts alike have questioned the motive behind the public goodwill, with some interpreting it as sarcasm cloaked in civility.

“That statement speaks volume,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting widespread skepticism over the sincerity of Tinubu’s gesture.

Here some other interesting takes on Tinubu's message:

@feyifrank said:

"Am sure I am not only one sensing the subtle pettiness in this birthday wishes. Anyway, the man sure contributed his quota. Whether Nigeria is better for it is another conversion entirely."

@PearlyBold said:

He doesn’t need his dirty greetings. Fake greeting, Amechi no send am"

@NURUDEENOLUSESI siad:

"Politics get levels no worry 😁 President tinubu na boss for the game 😂"

@OlaOluta commented:

"Presidency don cast this political hoelosho. This is more of a retirement letter than a birthday wishes. 8 years as speaker house of Assembly, 8 years as governor of Rivers and another 8 years as minister of transportation and now in a “coalition” to do what really? Shame!"

@Ugonn1Valentine commented:

"You notice how the felicitation was explicit in listing how many years Amaechi has served in govt? There is a reason for this!"

Opposition parties seek unity ahead of 2027

The emerging coalition, if formally established, could alter Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of 2027. Each of the potential collaborators brings a significant support base and political history, spanning the PDP, APC, and the Labour Party.

Amaechi’s position within this alliance is particularly significant, given his past as a two-time Director General of a winning presidential campaign and a key member of the APC's early rise to power.

However, despite ongoing alignment efforts, the coalition faces challenges, including differing political ideologies, personal ambitions, and the complexity of uniting across Nigeria’s deeply divided political terrain.

Still, their common objective—to dislodge Tinubu’s administration—appears to be a unifying force.

Afenifere leader praises Tinubu’s leadership

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Yoruba leader and Afenifere elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, had expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s stewardship of the country, saying the President has gone beyond his expectations since assuming office.

Fasoranti made this known on Thursday during a visit by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to his residence in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

