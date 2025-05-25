Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi stormed the Federal Capital Territory 9FCT) Abuja for an important political meeting

Atiku and Obi are both attending the National Political Consultative Group (North) event holding at the Abuja Continental Hotel

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the attendance of both political heavyweights ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, have arrived in Abuja for the National Political Consultative Group (North) event.

The political meeting is holding at the Abuja Continental Hotel on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi attend the National Political Consultative Group (North) event in Abuja. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 announced this and shared the video via his X handle @atiku

H.E. Peter Obi and I just arrived at the Abuja Continental Hotel for the National Political Consultative Group (North) event. -AA

Nigerians react

@ekpotek

Unless you selves your presidential ambition and support a candidate from the south in 2027. We shall prefer the devil (Tinubu) we know. The turn of a Southern president till 2031 is non-negotiable.

My opinion @PeterObi @elrufai @GovWike

@Ugowil

I do like you, and I know you want to become a president of Nigeria. However, I plead with you to throw your weight behind PO in 2027. Thank you, sir.

@Ubaidullahkaura

Apparently, Atiku is eager to have Obi on his side by all means. President Tinubu is posing a significant challenge to his opposition by forming emergency and unprepared alliances. Consequently, Obi supporters tend to underrate Atiku daily, as they truly comprehend his desperation.

@justophax

You'll still lose if you contest next election, no matter how many time you contest, you can't become Nigeria president.

@MisterAjaks

The only ticket that petrifies and terrifies Chief Tinubu and co.

Whoever leads it, we are ready to support.

Just merge and leave the rest to us with us your joint followers, we are ready to mount Polling units ✅

@igbinhenry

Atiku and Peter Obi hmmm 🤔 I hope it’s not what I’m thinking sha… anyways who else noticed Amaechi. El Rufai and Aregbesola in this video too?

Source: Legit.ng