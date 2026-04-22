Some 2026 UTME candidates who want to study medical courses shared a screenshot of their results from the recently concluded exam

They posted what they got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subject combinations for their desired course

The medical courses aspirants, who included those who wanted to study medicine and nursing, shared how they felt about their 2026 UTME results

Some science students who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted their results online.

They showed the scores they got in their science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB: Four students who want to study medical courses post their 2026 UTME results. Photo: @mikkyx_/@mimi.4376

Source: TikTok

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the scores of students who want to study medical courses in the university.

1. 2026 UTME: UNILAG medicine aspirant’s result emerges

A young man, Sanni Michael Oluwapelumi, who sat for the 2026 UTME, said he wanted to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos.

The science student scored 34 in English, 37 in Physics, 41 in Biology and 32 in Chemistry, making a total score of 144.

He then asked if his result would still enable him to study his dream course at the university.

See his TikTok post below:

2. UNIPORT Nursing aspirant shares 2026 UTME result

Identified as @tukissbeauty2 on TikTok, the young lady posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

She stated that she wanted to study nursing at the University of Port Harcourt, as she 52 in English, 46 in Biology, 44 in Physics and 61 in Chemistry, making a total score of 203.

In her TikTok post, the young lady appreciated God for her result and asked for the cut-off mark for nursing at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

See her TikTok post below:

3. FUMMSA nursing aspirant posts 2026 UTME result

A young lady, Sanni Faridat Toyosi, who sat for the 2026 UTME, said she wanted to study nusing at the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta (FUMMSA).

Identified as @ayinkeade_213 on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

The science student scored 61 in English, 46 in Biology, 39 in Physics and 50 in Chemistry, making a total score of 196.

Four UTME candidates who want to study medical courses post results and mention the universities they chose JAMB: Photo: file

Source: Depositphotos

4. UNN medicine and sugery aspirant posts UTME result

Ozomalie Chinwendu Precilia who sat for the 2026 UTME opened up about her intention of studying medicine and surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Identified as @mimi.4376 on TikTok, the young lady posted the screenshot showing that she scored 60 in English,79 in Biology, 88 in Physics and 87 in Chemistry, making a total score of 314.

In a TikTok post, she said:

"I wanted 350 so badly. I planned everything — long study hours, finishing the syllabus early, being “that” disciplined student. But reality didn’t go like that. There were days I couldn’t read, days I felt tired, distracted, and honestly empty. I compared myself a lot. I felt like I was falling behind.

"I even stopped for a few days and the guilt was loud. But one thing I did, no matter how messy it got, was come back. I kept trying again, even when it didn’t feel perfect. I wrote CBTs that didn’t match my expectations, I doubted myself, and when I finally sat for the exam… it felt hard.”

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng