Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, said President Bola Tinubu was endorsed for re-election in 2027 because of his performance.

Kalu said President Tinubu’s leadership has inspired confidence across party lines.

The federal lawmaker said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not afraid of any political alliance and coalition against the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported by TheCable, Kalu stated this while speaking to newsmen at the national assembly on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

“No, no, no. I don’t think a party like APC has anybody to fear,”

“We are the ruling party. We love Nigeria. That’s why many of us are building industries across the country to create jobs even outside government.

” The opposition must fight. That’s their job. But our job is to deliver, and we are doing our job perfectly well. In the coming years, Nigerians will appreciate what Mr. President is doing.”

Kalu said the southeast caucus of the APC endorsed Tinubu’s re-election long before other groups did.

“We endorsed him weeks ago, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma and co-chaired by the governor of Ebonyi and the deputy speaker. We initiated the national endorsement,”

Malami slams APC for endorsing Tinubu

Recall that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's minister, Abubakar Malami, criticised the ruling APC for ignoring governance and endorsing Tinubu for a second term.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives declared Tinubu as the APC's sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

But reacting, the former AGF said the APC was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, adding that the party ignored insecurity and the economic crisis that had plunged Nigerians into hardship and poverty

3 PDP senators endorse 2027 Tinubu's re-election bid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu bagged endorsement from three senators elected on the platform of the PDP.

The three senators include Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi, Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, and Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla.

The lawmakers' endorsement of Tinubu followed the same action as two governors from the opposition camp.

Source: Legit.ng