Breaking: Guinness World Record Holder Joins Peter Obi's Obidient Movement, Photos Emerge
- The world’s most headshot photographer, Saidu Abdulrahman, has joined the 'Obidient' movement
- On Thursday, May 29, the Yobe state indigene and several other northern youths aligned with the Peter Obi-led movement
- Legit.ng reports that ahead of the 2027 general election, political stakeholders are neck-deep in various permutations, proposing alliance talks and mobilising voters
FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, May 29, Saidu Abdulrahman, a Guinness world record holder in photography joined the 'Obidient' movement family.
The development comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election.
Legit.ng reports that 'Obidients' is a sobriquet for hardcore supporters of Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful.
Sharing the update about Abdulrahman and other northern youths becoming 'Obidients', Yunusa Tanko, the interim national coordinator of the Obidient movement worldwide, promised that more young persons will align with Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP).
Tanko wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"Today we welcome more youths from the core North Bauchi, Kano, Sokoto Yobe, and Zamfara States led by Hon Shuaibu Fagge from Kano, including Saidu Abdulrahman Guinness World Record holder in photography into the Obidient Movement Family. More are coming. A New Nigeria is POssible."
Obidient movement engages Borno stakeholders
Meanwhile, the nationwide Obidient movement recently embarked on a strategic engagement with key stakeholders in Borno state, as part of its efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Tanko led a delegation to Maiduguri, the state capital, where he met with members of the Obidient movement, visited flood affected markets and held discussions with youth groups.
According to Tanko, the visit was aimed at reciprocating the love and support shown by the people of Borno state to the movement’s principal, Obi, during the 2023 presidential election.
The Nigerian Tribune quoted Tanko as saying:
“I am here to show love to those who have shown love to us."
Furthermore, Tanko commended Obi’s 'achievements' as a former governor, particularly in the areas of industry, youth employment, security and what he termed the “five Cs”: credibility, accountability and consistency.
He stressed the need for good governance and called on Nigerians to work together towards a more prosperous nation.
Obidients' stance on anti-Tinubu coalition
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that members of the Obidient movement said they would not be part of any alliance if Obi is not its presidential flagbearer.
The campaign structure of the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election maintained that any arrangements without Obi as the standard-bearer is dead on arrival.
For Obidients, Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, should support Obi, an erstwhile governor of Anambra state.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.