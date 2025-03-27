Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has vowed to dismantle the Obidient movement, citing threats to his family and a fallout with Peter Obi as his major reasons

Omokri, in an interview, claimed to have played a crucial role in Peter Obi’s political rise, including securing his 2019 vice-presidential candidacy

Omokri also spoke about the alleged harassment by Obi’s supporters, which he claimed escalated to real-life threats

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has declared his intention to dismantle the Obidient movement.

He cited personal threats and a fallout with Peter Obi as the driving forces behind his decision.

Reno Omokri tackles Peter Obi and his supporters in new interview. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Mr. Peter Obi

Speaking on Breakfast Central on Thursday, March 27, Omokri dismissed claims that his opposition to Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party and his supporters stems from a personal vendetta.

Instead, he described his past role in Peter Obi’s political rise and how his disillusionment led him to take a hard stance, The Punch reported.

“I took a vow to destroy that movement because Peter Obi was a project of mine,” Omokri stated, recalling his efforts in shaping Obi’s national prominence.

Omokri asserted that he alongside Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and a former president, played a key role in securing Peter Obi’s position as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

However, Obi’s sudden departure from the PDP without consulting key stakeholders, created an initial rift.

“I was responsible for Peter Obi becoming the running mate to Waziri Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

“I’ve said this publicly. I’ve got the documents. I’m a meticulous record keeper,” he claimed.

Omokri shares how Obidients allegedly attacked him

Reno Omokri shares reason he is angry with Peter Obi. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Mr. Peter Obi

While Obi’s abrupt exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without consulting his backers caused some friction, Omokri asserted that the real turning point was the conduct of Obi’s supporters.

“Peter Obi’s movement, Obidients, started attacking me, threatening me, insulting me. That was OK.

“They came to my house in the United Kingdom. They trailed my wife and me when we were jogging,” he further alleged.

Omokri claimed Peter Obi betrayed him

Speaking further, Omokri alleged that he reached out to Obi, expecting him to intervene, however, he claimed Obi refused to denounce a particular individual linked to the threats.

Feeling abandoned after requesting Obi’s intervention, Omokri has vowed to use his political influence to tackle the movement.

He said:

“I had to deploy whatever political machinery I have to destroy that movement.”

Reno Omokri dares Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri publicly challenged Labour Party’s Peter Obi, to employ the NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye.

Omokri argued that if Obi truly admired Rita’s moral values, he should give her automatic employment in one of his companies to set an example for his employees.

Interestingly, the challenge has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, though Peter Obi is yet to react.

