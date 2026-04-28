Singer Ray J has granted an interview about the number of women he has slept with in his 45 years of existence

In the recording, he mentioned the figure and noted that he knows some women who have slept with more people than him

His revelation sparked reactions online, as many people dragged him over his lifestyle

American singer Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., has stirred reactions over claims about the number of women he has been with.

The controversial singer, who was a guest on Funky Friday, opened up about his life and relationships. According to him, he has had affairs with 12,500 women in his lifetime.

Reactions as Ray J shares number of women he has slept with. Photo credit@rayj

Source: Instagram

He added that he still has about 1,000 more to go before he stops. The music star also claimed that when he reached 10,000, a “body count” party was organised to celebrate the feat.

He further spoke about aspects of his private life, including the kind of bedroom experiences he had with some of them and the number of people involved.

Interviewer reacts to Ray J answers

Reacting, the interviewer screamed and questioned whether he understood the maths behind what he was saying.

He noted that Ray J’s claim meant he would have been with about one and a half women per day for 30 years.

Fans drag Ray J number of women he has slept with. Photo credit@rayj

Source: Instagram

Ray J then asked the interviewer about his own body count while guessing. After hearing the response, he encouraged him to continue being a role model to many people out there.

The interviewer responded that having multiple affairs was not his preference, which is why his body count is very low and he was not interested in increasing it.

Fans react to Ray J's video

Fans of the superstar were not impressed with his comments about his past relationships.

Many criticised him and compared his claimed number to electoral wards in some parts of Nigeria. Others suggested that his music career declined due to his lifestyle, with claims that some women may have “dealt with his destiny.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over video of Tiwa Savage's event

Many shared their take on the singer starting a foundation, just like some of her colleagues. Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@camboitimphotography shared:

"So we go tell Igwe make dem organise award give u."

@feazen stated:

"It’s completely made up. He cannot break it down."

@deehumorous wrote:

"Na Full Electoral Ward una dey chop so."

@real_osas said:

"Una go just dey lie, ewu 11k and u still dey alive."

@wholesalershubnaija_main commented:

"Legion of soul ties, this isn't even a flex."

@big_shacc reacted:

"Thats why he fell off. Bro Dog better pass you."

Ray J denies giving Kanye West unreleased tape

In more news about the Kardashians, Legit.ng reported that Ray J had squashed rumours that he had returned the remaining footage from his 2007 personal tape with Kim Kardashian.

According to the report, the singer met up with Kanye West at the airport in New York, where he gave him a computer and a hard drive containing unreleased footage from his personal tape with Kim.

Ray J dismissed the allegations by commenting on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post with the now-viral clip from the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Source: Legit.ng