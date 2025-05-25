Breaking: Chaos Breaks Out at Atiku, Peter Obi Coalition Meeting, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international
FCT, Abuja - The chaos broke out at the coalition meeting of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and others.
It was gathered that delegates from Jigawa State disrupted the proceedings on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
As reported by The Punch, pandemonium stated when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, announced a delegate to speak for the state.
Several Jigawa delegates stormed the stage in protest, blocking the individual from speaking and insisting they would not be represented by those named.
